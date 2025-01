Back to Videos Mollie Hemingway: Left Is Freaking Out About Twitter Because So Much Of Their Power Comes From Social Media Platforms |

FOX News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacted to breaking news Friday night of Elon Musk's release of internal Twitter documents about how the company handled the Hunter Biden laptop story and treated the 'New York Post.' In an interview with FOX News host Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle,' Hemingway said, "Elon Musk is not helping out Republicans. He's just saying there should be open expression. And he's not even doing a perfect job with it. But just moving in that direction, they are freaking out because they know how much of their political power is thanks to these Big Tech social media platforms."



"I wrote a book called "Rigged: How Media, Big Tech, and Democrats Seized Our Elections" and this was a big part of it," Hemingway said. "You're absolutely right, it was a close election. It came down to three states, 40,000 votes. The idea that this doesn't manage to affect not just this story but so many stories, the algorithm gameplaying that Google does, where it suppresses news and information from Republicans while elevating news and information from Democrats."





"There are so many ways in which Big Tech companies are able to put their hand on the scale in favor of their political allies," Hemingway said. "It affects probably millions of votes. It is an existential threat to the Republican party, yes. But it's also an existential threat to our country. We have seen how these Big Tech social media platforms have been able to create this idea that we shouldn't be able to debate or that speech that is unpopular should be suppressed violently instead of believing in the confidence of our First Amendment that we have the right and responsibility to argue for our position to seek truth, to have freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, these -- these platforms are almost more powerful than our government. They frequently are. And so it's a threat to the entire republic what they're doing. And you can see how much the left is freaking out about one social media platform not doing what they do. And it's not like Elon Musk is not helping out Republicans. He's just saying there should be open expression. And he's not even doing a perfect job with it. But just moving in that direction, they are freaking out because they know how much of their political power is thanks to these Big Tech social media platforms."