Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the Democratic Party on its economic agenda on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'"Wall Street bet on Barack Obama and that is still paying off," he said. "Under Barack Obama Wall Street and Washington fell in love and never looked back. Big banks bailed out by Democrats and then the big banks donate to Democrats. And then Democrats leave the big banks alone. Washington hires guys from wall Street and then Wall Street hires guys from Washington.""And they all scratch each other's back. However, a decade later. They are not even trying to hide it," Watters said."Some things will never change," Watters continued. "Democrats have always bailed out their biggest backers for years. If you donated just enough money to Democrats, you could do just about anything. Harvey Weinstein got away with raping women for years. Jeffrey Epstein was flying minors to pedophile island, even Bill Clinton rode on his jets. We are seeing the same thing play out with this crypto mega donor Sam Bankman-Fried who just robbed investors in broad daylight. A million people woke up, their life savings vanished. Over $2 billion of FTX's client's money poof. Is mini Madoff behind bars? No, is he chilling in the Bahamas. Biden is not even trying to extradite him. Why would he? He gave Joe $10 million in 2020 and spent over 40 million more on Democrats in the midterms. This Ponzi schemer's dirty money bought Democrats the Senate. He is their second largest donor just behind Soros."