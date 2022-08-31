JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS: For example, the small un-redactions in the [Marf-a-Lago search] affidavit led to a lot of questions. It gave us some idea of why the raid took place, but most of the real casus belli for that raid was behind black ink.



This is what they said in the DOJ filing, highlighting the sensitive nature of the documents and the urgency to go get them: "Even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents."



The DOJ is saying here, this was really secret stuff.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: The very last people on Earth who should be trusted in any dispute of this nature is the FBI. The FBI admitted already that they had fabricated evidence to go get a search warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.



They have done very little other than meddle in elections going back to the 2016 election.



They meddlled in that election in two ways, both by weaponizing Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for Russia collusion hoax, but also by down playing the problems posed by Hillary Clinton.



In 2018, they had already known for a year that there was nothing to the Russia collusion hoax, at best if they ever believed it, yet they had that Mueller probe going on and on for years to meddle in that election.



In 2020, we just had Mark Zuckerberg admitting that the FBI had told him to suppress information, and you had all those intelligence agents falsely claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.



And now they are meddling in this election too.



Everyone knows that the Democrats control everything in D.C. Their policies are deeply unpopular. And so they are doing this raid in order to meddle in this [2022] election and then also in a subsequent one [in 2024].



This is a disaster for the FBI!



People in D.C. can pretend like these leaks and these court filings are anything different than what we have experienced since they began their war against Trump, but I think most of America says enough is enough and they need to stop.

Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of "The Federalist," said she has lost all faith in the FBI when it comes to the investigation into former President Trump's handling of classified documents, Wednesday on FOX News Channel's "Special Report" political panel."This is a disaster for the FBI," she said. "The very last people on Earth who should be trusted in any dispute of this nature is the FBI.""People in D.C. can pretend like these leaks and these court filings are anything different than what we have experienced since they began their war against Trump, but I think most of America says enough is enough and they need to stop."