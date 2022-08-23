Fauci: "Untruths Have Almost Become Normalized" Because Of Mistakes Made During Early Covid "Fog Of War"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Biden, told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow why intends to retire at the end of the year."There are so many things we learned on the run with Covid," Fauci said. "The things we thought we knew in the beginning turned out, as the months went by, to not be the case, which really forced us to adapt and change some of our policies and recommendations. That was interpreted as flip-flopping or not really knowing what was going on. When it really was the evolution of the science. So one of the lessons I hope we learn is we've got to be prepared, we've got to be able to respond, and we've got to be flexible.""Our military colleagues have told us it is kind of like when you're at a war, you can plan what you're going to do, but when the bullets go off and the cannons start firing, it becomes the fog of war, and you've got to be flexible enough to respond. I hope that lesson has been learned, and as we look forward to the inevitability that lesson will be remembered.""What we're dealing with now is just a distortion of reality, conspiracy theories which don't make any sense at all pushing back on sound public health measures, making it look like trying to save lives is encroaching on people's freedom," Fauci said.