Ben Shapiro: "Career Useless Person" John Fetterman Is A Perfect Candidate For The Democratic Party

"Daily Wire"
founder Ben Shapiro breaks down the case against Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who leads GOP TV doctor Mehmet Oz by around 5-10 points in recent polls
ahead of the November midterm elections.
BEN SHAPIRO: I'd like to introduce you to John Fetterman, the Democrats' Pennsylvania Senate candidate for the open seat left by Republican Pat Toomey. Right now he is leading his race against Dr. Mehmet Oz.
You might wonder why John Fetterman is leading that race. He doesn't have the makings of a traditionally successful candidate... and he isn't exactly the picture of health. He suffered a debilitating stroke earlier this year, which left him off the campaign trail and utterly unable to deliver a speech, even now.
...
Then there is the problem of his actual political program -- he's not a Pennsylvania moderate, he is a Bernie Sanders socialist. In 2016, he endorsed Bernie and signed a pledge to support the "Keep It In The Ground" act, which would ban new oil, gas, and coal leasing on federal lands. He's pushed repeatedly for pardons or commutations for violent felons and he said PA could release one-third of its inmates and be just as safe. He supports sanctuary cities, he backed Philadelphia's "pro-crime" D.A. Larry Krasner.
It seems Fetterman is very much in favor of loose treatment of crime -- unless he personally sees a black man running after shots fired near his home. In 2013, according to the New York Times, Fetterman "used his shotgun" to stop an unarmed black jogger and detain him, telling the police that he had heard shots fired near his home and spotted the man running.
Well, you know, if you're a Democrat and you hear shots and see a black man running, grab your gun!
Fetterman actually chased the man in his pickup truck and held him at gunpoint until the cops arrived.
...
Felons on the loose for thee, vigilante justice for me.
And that's not the only area where Fetterman is a hypocrite. When he was Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, he took a vacation to the Jersey Shore -- security team in tow -- all while telling Americans to continue locking down.
So what makes John Fetterman such an exceptional candidate, according to the media? He’s authentic, don’t you know? Authentic, you see, means you wear Dickies, and your aides tweet snarky things about your opponents. Most of all, according to the media, authentic means you are radically unsuccessful. You are a giant loser -- like a giant, who is a loser and also a giant loser.
You see, if you are a person who did well in the private sector, that means you are inauthentic, you played by the rules, you're a conformist tool of the man.
To be a true rebel, you have to show you’re actually a giant loser, and that you’ve never done a thing of actual economic value for any other human being. You have to leech off your parents while in public service. You have to be a professional useless person.
Fetterman served as the full-time mayor of Braddock, Pa. from 2006 to 2019, which sounds like a major job, until you realize Braddock is a town of less than 2,000 people. So you really wouldn't expect that position to be like a full-time job or to pay well. The salary, according to Breitbart, was $1800 per year. so how did he actually support himself? He didn't. In 2013, Breitbart reports, he paid his sister $1 for a loft she bought for $70,000. In 2015, his parents gave him $54,000 in increments under $14,000 (not to pay the taxes he wants for everybody else). In 2016, Fetterman's dad donated $100,000 to a single-candidate Super PAC backing his Senate candidacy, so John Fetterman lived off his parents, like a good socialist would, until he was 46 years old.
His response to this fact? He says Mehmet Ox is very bad because Oz has earned a lot of money in the private sector. Mehmet Oz is an "ultra millionaire," according to Fetterman's campaign communications director... because according to the Democratic Party and its favorite candidates, earning money is really, really bad. You have to be a career useless person. In fact, most Democratic politicians of major stock are career useless people. Barack Obama spent the majority of his career working as a community organizer, in academia, or as a politician.
Nancy Pelosi has spent her entire very long life in politics, never earning a private sector paycheck. She is now 82. Bernie Sanders was a deadbeat dad who spent his young adult life as a nearly unemployable derelict, spouting Marx to people. He was actually so irritating and such a derelict that he was kicked off a commune for failure to work after three days of visiting it. Finally, at the age of 40, Bernie finally got his shot when he won the mayoral election in Burlington, Vermont. He's been on the government dime ever since. He is now 80.
Joe Biden has also essentially spent his entire work life on the government dime, beginning at the age of 27. He is now 79. These are not outliers. According to economists Stephen Moore and John Decker, 62% of Biden appointees who deal directly with business have virtually no business experience. Their average business experience overall is 2.4 years. Meanwhile, we're told that Donald Trump is a tax cheat and a villain. Mitt Romney is evil because he used to fire people.
You see, the real sin in the land of Democrats is earning money by actually creating value. It’s a point of pride to be a useless human being.
...
He's bragging about being poor. As it turns out, the Democratic aversion to wealth only works as long as you're still in the private sector. If you get rich while you're in the government, that's totally cool. Nancy Pelosi has earned somewhere between $89,500 and $223,500 annually during her tenure in Congress. She is now worth north of $100 million. Kinda weird.
Barack Obama wasn't wealthy before his presidency, but he is sure raking it in now. Some estimates put his net worth at $70 million. Joe Biden is worth $8 million while working on a government salary. It turns out public service is sometimes private service too!
So what does all of this mean? It means the people who claim they live lives like you simply don't. They don't earn money for their families. They take money from you to pay their salaries. They don't create jobs, they've never created jobs. They experiment with your business and your job. And they do this because, according to the left, they are morally superior. In fact, the very fact that they don't work in the private sector makes them superior. Their career uselessness is a sign of moral rectitude. You working your job is just proof they should boss you around.
Which brings us back to John Fetterman. John Fetterman is truly authentic, according to the left, because you have to be freed from the bonds of capitalism to find yourself. The fact that you've been an economic dead weight for your entire adult life is what makes you most valuable to the world because the system is bad, and earning money in that system is bad. And who would know that better than a career loser? So vote for John Fetterman. After all, somebody has to keep feeding the poor guy.