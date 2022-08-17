 Mollie Hemingway: Crushing Defeat Of Liz Cheney Shows The Bush-Cheney-Romney-McCain Era Is Over | Video | RealClearPolitics
Mollie Hemingway: Crushing Defeat Of Liz Cheney Shows The Bush-Cheney-Romney-McCain Era Is Over

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date August 17, 2022
The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway on Wednesday's edition of 'Special Report' declared the Bush-Cheney-Romney-McCain era in politics is over as well as waiting to hear what the FBI has to say.


MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This entire primary season culminating with the crushing defeat of Liz Cheney shows that that Bush-Cheney-Romney-McCain era of the Republican party is over. The party that didn't really care about illegal immigration, that spent trillions on wars that were not in the strategic national interest of the country. They cared about multi-national corporations, not American workers that never took the media on and never took on woke left politics on. That's over.

This is good for the Republican party heading into 2022 and 2024. They are a big tent party, multi-racial, working class. It's good news for the Republican party.

As for what is going on with this Mar-a-Lago raid and the Justice Department working so hard to keep secrets with the underlying affidavit. You hear a lot of people in D.C. say shouldn't we wait and hear what the FBI has to say? The era of that is over also. We went through six years of them spending months if not years dripping out leaks and claiming that they had the goods on Trump regarding Russia.

At the end of the day, they had nothing other than their own lies about affidavits, their own, you know, derogatory leaks, corrupt officials in their department. They don't have any -- there is no reason to even wait a moment. All the burden of proof is on them. They have been doing nothing but politicized attacks and, you know, that's the situation.
