Darren Beattie: Why Don't Democrats Demand FBI Release Video Footage Of Alleged "Pipe Bomb" Being Planted At DNC Before January 6?

Release the Tape: Revolver Has Definitive Proof FBI Is Hiding Critical Footage of Jan 6 "Pipe Bomber"
DARREN BEATTIE, REVOLVER NEWS: Merrick Garland's DOJ is a disgrace. We're only beginning to see the skeletons that lay in Merrick Garland's closet.
Today I want to talk about the pipe bomb scandal. There are two really, really crucial pieces that are up right now on Revolver.News about this pipe bomb. One of the pieces proves definitively that the FBI is withholding, hiding, critical footage of the pipe bomber actually planting the pipe bomb. Now, why in the world would the FBI that is so solicitous to the public [saying they] want to catch this person... They want to catch this person, and they withhold the one piece of footage that arguably would be the most effective to help the public identify who this person is. Or even know what the person did, because guess what?
There are a lot of questions about this DNC pipe bomb. Including the fact that this bomber allegedly planted it at like 8:00 p.m. the evening before. And the DNC bomb wasn't found until the next day after the RNC bomb was reported at 12:40 p.m.
So that means there is a whole day of pedestrians, motorists, and other people [walking by this bomb].
STEVE BANNON: Why doesn't the FBI just put the footage out, so then the public can really crowdsource this and find the perpetrator, sir?
BEATTIE: That's a great question. And I'd like to emphasize this isn't just any piece of video. This is the portion of the video in which the pipe bomber is depicted actually planting the bomb and placing the bomb down. That is the one piece of footage they used a bad camera angle to release to the public and don't release the good camera angle we know they have.
Now, it's kind of bizarre to me, given that we reported this, the Democrats aren't demanding that we release this footage, because guess what? From their perspective, it is a MAGA pipe bomber from January 6 who planted an explosive device in front of their national headquarters. You would think they would want all the information possible in order to catch this guy. And you wonder why the FBI would precisely and specifically exclude the one critical piece of footage that might help identify this guy?
If I could contextualize this really pressing question, in light of really other damning facts about the pipe bomb. For one, the DNC pipe bomb wasn't found until the early afternoon the next day, and it was basically right there out in the open. It was by a scooter. Revolver News did a [piece] on it, and there is a security agent standing literally eight feet away from it. a DNC security guard... You even have the Secret Service, because we now know Kamala Harris was in the building. Reports now say the Secret Service swept the building [incliuding] the entrances and exits and the pipe bomb was not found even though the bomb was planted eight feet away from the exit. So we're supposed to believe everyone missed this.
The pipe bombs were only discovered, there was another one at the RNC, and the circumstances of the RNC bomb's discovery is even more bizarre than the DNC one not being discovered.
The RNC pipe bomb was discovered, allegedly, by some random pedestrians at 12:40 p.m. So the pedestrian reported the pipe bomb and the Capitol Police started responding to it at 12:49, which is one minute before the initial assault on the Western perimeter of the Capitol.
But the person who found it at 12:40 said the timer was stuck, indicating there was 20 minutes left. That aligns precisely with the assumption that it was set to go off at 1:00 p.m. when the Congressional certification proceedings were scheduled to begin. So how did this pipe bomber have the confidence that no one would find the DNC bomb and someone would just happen to stumble upon the RNC bomb at a time that was nearly perfectly synchronized with both the initial assault on the Capitol and the beginning of the Congressional proceedings?
It simply beggars belief. The pipe bomb issue is just as much a hoax as Ray Epps, and guess what, Ray Epps actually makes a cameo in this Revolver piece because according to a new report by the Epoch Times, Ray Epps in his interview with the FBI asked him what he was doing in D.C., and he said he was worried someone would set explosive devices on the side streets by the Capitol and that's why he went to D.C... he says he wanted to go with his first-aid kit to protect just in case someone planted explosives on the side streets, and sure enough they found these pipe bombs on side streets, literally blocks from the Capitol.
And here's the amazing thing: the FBI doesn't even ask a follow-up question about the pipe bomb when Ray Epps is literally the only guy on camera saying "go into the Capitol" and now he's telling the FBI he had some advance knowledge or bizarre intuition there were explosive devices on side streets, which actually were found, and they were found with such precise timing that the operating theory among many officials... is that they were placed there to divert from the initial decisive assault on the Capitol perimeter in which Ray Epps was a decisive participant. And the FBI doesn't think to ask a follow-up question about this? This is so dark and so dirty, we need to lay this right at Merrick Garland's doorstep.