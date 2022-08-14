Victor Davis Hanson: Democrats And The Media Are Destroying The Rule of Law In America

Author and historian Victor Davis Hanson said Friday on FOX News about the FBI's "surprise search" of the former president's Florida home:
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: They're afraid in the short term. But in the long term, they believe they're morally superior to America, and therefore any means necessary are justifiable for their morally superior ends.
But right now, we don't have the rule of law in Washington. Whether you're targeted or exempt depends on your ideology. So in the past, when there was a dispute over the archives, the presidential papers, Barack Obama just said, "I'm not going to turn them over" to the Freedom of Information [Act]. He spent over $30 million dollars resisting efforts to do that.
George Bush had an executive order that said, you know what, I'm not going to do this. And that was adjudicated. But now we go after a president and go to his house with 30 agents. In the past, when a high official was called for a Congressional subpoena, [Obama A.G.] Eric Holder just said [he's] not going and [he's] not turning over any of the [documents regarding the scandal called] "Fast and Furious."
The idea that you would put him in shackles or you'd confront him with his family and grab his phone is just ridiculous. But this is what we're doing, on an ideological basis. And when you start to do that, you don't have a democracy anymore and I don't think we do.
The second thing is this January 6th committee... is sort of like a French Robespierre "Committee on Public Safety." To be on that committee, you have to have one criteria --- you had to vote to impeach Donald Trump. If you're a Republican, there was one other qualification, you had to be politically inert, with no future. And it was deductive. It started with the premise that we're going to destroy Donald Trump, and then we're going to bring in witnesses and we're going to allow narratives for that end.
There's going to be no cross-examination. There's going to be no disinterested counsel. We know that when Dick Cheney himself made a commercial, and he bragged about his daughter, that she was the one power that could stop Donald Trump. But that's not what her job is on that committee. It's to be disinterested. It's to be inductive. It's to find out what happened on January 6th, not start with a boast that you're going to destroy Donald Trump, and make the witnesses and the testimony fit that.
And finally, I never thought I would say this. The FBI is beyond redemption.
All of its bureaus and institutions have to be farmed out and broken up. If you have a warrant, an FBI warrant, there's no guarantee that that has not been altered If you subpoena, and you want FBI records on phones with Mueller, they will be wiped clean.
If you want disinterested legal counsel, look at Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. If you're the FBI and you want to find out why Hillary Clinton has hired a foreign national to find dirt on a political opponent, then you will hire that same foreign national.
And you look at the last four directors, we just saw Christopher Wray, and he just stonewalled every question and then he flew on an FBI plane, our plane, a luxury jet because he had to go to his own vacation spot.
He took over, remember, from Andrew McCabe. What did he do? He lied four times to federal investigators and his wife was running for an office with Clinton-related PAC money while he was investigating Hillary Clinton's email scandal.
He took over from James Comey, who leaked confidential memos written on FBI devices to the media. And then when he was called before Congress on two hundred and forty-five occasions, he said he didn't know or didn't remember. Anybody listening to this tries that with the IRS and they're going to go to jail.
And he took over from Robert Mueller, whose entire special counsel case was based on two premises, the information that was false in the Steele dossier and the shenanigans of the Clinton-hired [Fusion] GPS disinformation firm. And when he was asked specifically, he said under oath he knew nothing about either entity.
And so this is very ironic, because all of this is destroying this country and it comes from the people who warned us "democracy dies and darkness," and they have descended upon the greatest cloud of autocracy and liberality in the history of this republic.
And we're going to have that. We're going to have to do something and hope and pray that the House is under new leadership and that it will be up to Kevin McCarthy and Republicans, as you say, to reply in kind. I don't want to live in a country where Kevin McCarthy tears up the State of the Union address as soon as Joe Biden gives it. I don't want to live, necessarily, in a country where Kevin McCarthy says no squad member is going to be on any House committee or Mitch McConnell is going to go to the Supreme Court and yell about Supreme Court justices.
But that's what we're at. And let's pray to god that Republicans can save it.