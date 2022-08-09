Trump Releases "Nation In Decline" Campaign Video In Response To FBI Raid: America Has "Become A Joke"

Trump just shared what looks an awful lot like a campaign video hours after Mar-a-Largo was raided by the FBI https://t.co/HfLEMKsRSL— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 9, 2022
DONALD TRUMP: We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation.
We are a nation that has the highest inflation in over 40 years, where the stock market just finished the worst first half of a year in more than five decades. We're a nation that has the highest energy costs in its history, and we are no longer energy independent or energy dominant, which we were just two short years ago.
We are a nation that is begging Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil. We are a nation that surrendered in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers, American citizens, and $85 billion in the finest military equipment in the world. We are a country that allowed Russia to devastate Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people.
We are a nation that has weaponized law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before, I've never seen anything like this before.
We're a nation that no longer has a free and fair press, fake news is about all you get. We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed.
Crime is rampant like never before, the economy has been collapsing, and more people died of Covid in 2021 than in 2020.
We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon, and China to use the trillions and trillions of dollars it has taken from the U.S. to build a military to rival our own.
We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to all around the world. and we are a nation that is hostile to liberty, freedom, and faith.
We are a nation whose economy is floundering and whose shelves are not stocked, whose deliveries are not coming, and whose educatoon system is ranked at the bottom of every list.
We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke.
But soon we will have greatness again. It was hardworking patriots like you who built this country, and it is hardworking patriots like you who are going to save our country.
...
We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, ever, ever, ever.
...
We will never, ever back down, we will never let you down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance. Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone, it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.