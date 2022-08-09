Back to Videos

Sean Davis: Democrats Are Completely Devoted To Charging And Indicting Trump

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date August 9, 2022
Co-founder and CEO of The Federalist Sean Davis to FOX News host Jimmy Failla: "To be honest, I fully expect them to indict Trump before the election. Basically, what they did with that raid is the Chekhov’s gun of political theater. Like, you can’t put a gun on stage and then not have somebody eventually get shot. That’s the rule about Chekhov’s gun. You can’t, with Democrats, go raid a U.S. president’s home and then not charge him with something. So I absolutely believe, and maybe the timing will be a little bit off, they are completely devoted and committed to charging and indicting President Trump."
