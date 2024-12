Back to Videos Hemingway: Republicans Must Take Action On Two Standards Of Justice At FBI And DOJ When They Take Power |

Mollie Hemingway reacted on 'Special Report' to FBI Director Christopher Wray's comments on the Hunter Biden investigation at a Senate hearing on Thursday.



"The FBI is in complete crisis," Hemingway said. "They have been embroiled in so many scandals, whether it's being way too involved in setting up kidnapping attempts in a way that meddled in the 2020 election, weaponizing the Russian collusion hoax which interfered with so many other elections, going after parents for the crime of wanting to know what curriculum is being taught. You know, covering up this investigation into Hunter Biden by putting out a disinformation operation against it."





"Christopher Wray doesn't seem to think it's a big deal at all. Obviously nothing is going to happen so long as Democrats are in power but when Republicans take the House I think people should expect major action to deal with these two standards of justice at the FBI and Department of Justice," Hemingway said.