Back to Videos

Rubio: Buttigieg Thinks $5 Gas Is A Good Thing, His Agenda Is Dictated By Elites Focused On Fake Problems

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date July 25, 2022
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) commented on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his agenda in a video posted on Twitter.


SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): We have a Harvard-educated Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who apparently never learned there's a difference between the state level and the federal level. The Disney fight was a state fight because our legislator rightfully passed a law that said we don't want our public schools indoctrinating 6- and 7-year-olds in the transgender agenda. And I supported that law. But what I focus on at the federal level, in the Senate, are federal problems that matter to real people, real problems.

I'll give you a real problem. We have a Transportation Secretary named Pete Buttigieg who believes that highways can be racist. Who believes that $5 gas, which was killing working Americans, that $5 gas is a great thing because that means people are going to drive less or because everyone is now going to go out and buy a $65,000 electronic car with a Chinese battery in it.

I'm going to focus on the real problems. I'm not going to focus on the agenda that is dictated by a bunch of affluent, elite liberals and a bunch of Marxist misfits who, sadly, today control the agenda of the modern Democratic party.
Recommended
Buttigieg: We\'re Running Out Of Time On Climate Change, We Shouldn\'t Be Following The Lead Of China And India
Buttigieg: We're Running Out Of Time On Climate Change, We Shouldn't Be Following The Lead Of China And India July 20, 2022

CNBC's Joe Kernen asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday morning about whether the U.S. is doing too much in response to climate change while larger countries like India and China make no commitments. "When wind and solar won't heat the homes in Europe, how do we not use...

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg: \
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg: "I'm Still Astonished... That Some Folks Struggle To Let Go" Of Fossil Fuels July 20, 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNBC this morning that he hoped the U.S. public isn't still arguing about climate change in the middle of this century. SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG: We should be focussed on domestic, clean energy production as leading the way in the U.S. energy mix the...

Tucker Carlson: Here\'s How \
Tucker Carlson: Here's How "Climate Emergencies" Worked Out For Other Countries July 21, 2022

Tucker Carlson's opening monologue for July 20, 2022: TUCKER CARLSON: In one of the most dramatic press conferences in recent history, the sitting president of the United States announced today that he has cancer. Now, traditionally, it's the job of the White House physician to update the public...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site