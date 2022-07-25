Rubio: Buttigieg Thinks $5 Gas Is A Good Thing, His Agenda Is Dictated By Elites Focused On Fake Problems

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) commented on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his agenda in a video posted on Twitter.
SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): We have a Harvard-educated Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who apparently never learned there's a difference between the state level and the federal level. The Disney fight was a state fight because our legislator rightfully passed a law that said we don't want our public schools indoctrinating 6- and 7-year-olds in the transgender agenda. And I supported that law. But what I focus on at the federal level, in the Senate, are federal problems that matter to real people, real problems.
I'll give you a real problem. We have a Transportation Secretary named Pete Buttigieg who believes that highways can be racist. Who believes that $5 gas, which was killing working Americans, that $5 gas is a great thing because that means people are going to drive less or because everyone is now going to go out and buy a $65,000 electronic car with a Chinese battery in it.
I'm going to focus on the real problems. I'm not going to focus on the agenda that is dictated by a bunch of affluent, elite liberals and a bunch of Marxist misfits who, sadly, today control the agenda of the modern Democratic party.