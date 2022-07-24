Gingrich: "American Tsunami" Will Deliver GOP 5-6 Senate Seats, 40-70 House Seats

BRET BAIER: You've been in politics a long time. Democrats in some states around the country are funding more right-leaning candidates thinking it's going to be easier for them. They did it in Maryland, Pennsylvania. They failed in Colorado. This can whip around them.



NEWT GINGRICH: It's an a huge risk. You're faced with an American tsunami, not a republican. An American tsunami.



You saw some of it just now. 38% increase in New York City in the last year. People are going to go out, look at their gas tank, look at their grocery store, and I guess the Republicans are going to pick up probably five or six Senate seats somewhere between 40 and 70 House seats. It won't be obvious until October and in October will come crashing down. The Democrats are helping nominate the people they least want to see in office. It's crazy.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighs in on the upcoming 2022 midterm election on the "FOX News Sunday" panel: