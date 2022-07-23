Back to Videos

Mollie Hemingway: Republicans Need To Understand Why Its Prospects Are So Good, Trump Reshaped The Party

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date July 23, 2022
'The Federalist' editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway weighed in on the Biden administration, the Democrat party's problems, Republican electoral prospects, and more in an interview with FOX Business host Stuart Varney.


MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, THE FEDERALIST: People are trying to make him be responsible for all the Democrat party's problems. The problem is his policies are why he is unpopular, it's not because of who he is as a person. As you know, he's having struggles speaking but he has always had those struggles.

It is the policies people are rejecting. They don't like what is happening to the country and on the policy issue Democrats are in lockstep agreement. At best you have two elected members of the Democrat party opposing the Biden agenda and usually they are going along with it as well, the two Senators. It is those ideas people are rejecting and that's why Democrats are going to face electoral defeat.

I think Democrats want to make about Biden but really it's the whole party...

I think there will be major losses for the Democrats in the House, I think the Senate is still up for debate about how that will go but clearly, people are remembering what happened during the Trump administration, they liked how the economy was going. They liked what was happening for their own wage growth, their jobs, for how the country was faring in terms of foreign policy, peace was breaking out all over the world and they look at what is happening now and so there's going to be some check put against the Democrat party. But it is going to be very bad insofar as the Republican party understands that people are looking for an alternative to what they are getting from Democrats...

I think President Trump is someone who has been somewhat vindicated by what's happened in the last 18 months. The entire establishment worked to put Joe Biden into office and to make sure that Democrats control the House and the Senate and the entire country is suffering. I think a lot of people are wishing that they had a type of leadership they had during the Trump era and it would excite Republican voters and, of course, it does upset Democrat voters but there are fewer and fewer Democrat voters as we experience more of what that Democrat rule is.

I think the Republican party probably needs to understand the reason why its prospects are so good is because Donald Trump kind of reshaped the party into a working-class multiracial party and that is why they're going to have electoral success and they should acknowledge that and understand why people are moving to their party in a way they didn't before.
