RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Democrats Are Responsible For The Voting Mess In Pennsylvania

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS: So, let's talk first about Pennsylvania, the Senate race. It's about 1,100 votes apart between Dave McCormick and Dr. Oz. And President Trump spoke out on his Truth Social social media site and he said: Dr. Oz should declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they, quote, just happened to find.



Do you think that Dr. Oz should go ahead and declare victory?



RNC CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL: I’m not going to speak for Dr. Oz. What I will say is the Republican legislature in Pennsylvania put forward an election integrity bill that Governor Wolf vetoed earlier this year. If that bill had been passed, we would not be in this situation.



President Trump is right, and others, that we should not have no excuse absentee voting. This influx of mail-in voting is clearly showing that systems are not ready for that and Pennsylvania is a case of that right now. And I think a lot of this lies at the foot -- the feet of Governor Wolf, why we are having this disaster in Pennsylvania right now.



MACCALLUM: But -- so the former president is suggesting that another Republican who is supported by people who used to work in his administration is searching for votes or doing something that is -- that is untoward?



MCDANIEL: Well, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled this year, and the RNC very much supports, that ballots should not be counted without a date. I think that's the law in Pennsylvania. I think that should be followed.



And we certainly do not think that ballots without dates should be counted, because how do you know when they came in? I think that's common sense and that is definitely where the RNC and the GOP is.



MACCALLUM: All right. So, if Dave McCormick were to win, will he be supported by President Trump, or is he going to keep saying, you know, that he won in a way that wasn't -- that wasn't fair or that was fraudulent? It seems odd, doesn't it?



MCDANIEL: I think every Republican is going to be supporting the Republican nominee in these states, including President Trump. The RNC will be supporting -- we do not want Fetterman, a Democrat socialist, the nominee on the Pennsylvania ticket, to be the senator.



We know what's at stake with the balance of power. We see the disaster that our country is going through under Joe Biden.



So we're going to rally around. Primaries are difficult. They’re challenging, and then we come together afterwards and focus on who we really need to defeat, which is the Democrat.

