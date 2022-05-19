Steve Kornacki: PA GOP Senate Headed To Recount, Final Likely Vote Range Oz +1,000 Votes To McCormick +100 Votes

KORNACKI: Dr. Oz is leading, if you remember, 24 hours ago at this time, we were showing a tally of just over 2,400 votes. In the last day, the Oz advantage over McCormick has been cut in half with what came in yesterday. Overall, it is not a ton of votes that came in yesterday. Overall, it is not a ton of votes left to be counted here. What we can show you, 1,241 is the difference right now.



Where are the remaining votes? One place, we talked about this yesterday, and it's still the case, Allegheny county. Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh area, it is David McCormick's home county, there is a batch of ballots, several dozen precincts where they have not counted up. It is not mail ballots here we're talking about, here, we're talking about votes that were counted on election day, and election officials say several dozen precincts, they had issues with the memory chips that they load in to get the count. Maybe tomorrow, maybe over the weekend, Monday, Tuesday, being able to get to those ballots, get those ballots counted out. How many of them are there? We think in the Republican race, 1,500 to 2,000, something like that. Again, McCormick's home county, he has been doing well here. When they do count the ballots in Allegheny, he is probably going to gain maybe a couple hundred on Oz. We don't expect it'll be enough to vault him into the lead or anything, but the 1,241 could come under 1,000 from what is in Allegheny. Another place where we have some same-day votes remaining is Philadelphia. Again, here, we're talking about maybe 800 votes. There aren't a ton of Republican voters in the city of Philadelphia. There are precincts where they haven't counted up the election day vote. Again, talking about 800 or so votes here, we think, on the Republican side you can see Oz has been doing quite well in Philadelphia. Whatever gets counted there in Philadelphia may actually end up benefitting Oz a bit.



Those are the two places are outstanding election day vote, then the big story, as you say, what is left basically is the mail-in ballots. We think the number there is about 15,000 remaining now around the state. They're scattered in different counties, we think there's about 15,000 or so uncounted mail-in ballots. McCormick has been leading Oz in the mail count. Yesterday, the mail-in ballots, McCormick led Oz by 7 points among them. That's the main reason McCormick was able to eat into the oz lead yesterday yesterday. He has been outpacing him in the mail-in ballots, it's been a pattern for the 2022 primaries. The Trump-endorsed candidates, in this case Mehmet Oz, have done worse with the mail-in ballots than the same-day ballots. The bulk of the votes to be counted here are mail-in ballots. McCormick has been doing better than Oz with the mail-in ballots. We are not talking a 40-point spread, we're talking like a 7-point difference in how they're doing on the mail-in ballots. If you add this together, what it looks like is McCormick is probably going to get a boost when they finally get around to Allegheny county. Again, that might not be until next week. Oz may gain some when they count what is left in Philadelphia.



The question is, can McCormick win the -- are there going to be enough remaining mail ballots, and can McCormick win them by a large enough margin that he could actually erase all of this Oz lead and move into the lead in this race? Of course, when this all is said and done, the other thing to keep in mind is the state law in Pennsylvania. It mandates a recount for any result that's within half a point. We're at 0.1 of 1%. the range of possible outcomes here is McCormick maybe just catches Oz, or maybe Oz hangs on and lead this by 1,000 to 1,500 votes. I think that's the range no matter where it falls, you'll be in recount territory. The secretary of state has already indicated probably going to call a recount next week. That could end up stretching, by the way, until June 7th, at the latest.

