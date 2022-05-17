Tucker Carlson: Democrats Have Been Openly Bragging About Changing Voter Demographics For Decades

FNC's Tucker Carlson spoke about President Biden's speech about white supremacy Tuesday in Buffalo, highlighting how decades of comments about politicizing immigration from Democrats and media figures inspired the radical racist ideology of the shooter.
"So you lock the country down, lock kids out of their schools for two years, force them to get 'educated' on the internet, but it is someone else's fault that they are 'alienated?' They have been hearing about the great replacement theory," Carlson said.
"You've heard a lot about the great replacement theory recently. It is everywhere in the last two days and we are still not sure exactly what it is. Here's what we do know for a fact. There is a strong political component to the Democratic Party's immigration policy. We are not guessing this. We know this. And we know it because they have said so. They have said it again and again and again. They have written books on it and monographs and magazine articles, they have bragged about it endlessly and talked about it on cable news constantly, and they say out loud, 'we are doing this because it helps us to win elections.' That is not something they said once, it is something they have gloated about again and again and again, and we think that is wrong, and in case you doubt us, here they are."
He explained: "You play clips of them saying it and if you notice it, you're a 'deranged conspiracy nut.'"
"They say that. We're not guessing. But the funniest part is they might be wrong... Turns out your average Salvadorean landscaper's politics are a lot closer to Donald Trump than Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. Their basic calculation may be wrong."
"But that is not even the point, it has nothing to do with race and ethnicity. Has to do with two things. One, the purpose of the U.S. Government to serve U.S. citizens, period. And two, you should never craft any federal, which is just a nationwide policy, in order to help a specific political party. That is by itself in isolation immoral. Does not matter what the policy is. And that is exactly what they are doing."
"And again, they brag about it, not just Democratic party politicians, virtually every media figure on the left has been bragging about this for decades. Oh, it is a conspiracy theory! Really? Here's Anna Navarro."
Ana Navarro wrote: "Old, White, Straight, Male Voters Ain't What They Used to Be with Ana Navarro"
"If you don't want people to be paranoid and angry, maybe don't write pieces like that and rub it right in their face and give them the finger day after day. Maybe that would deescalate this a little bit," he suggested. "These people are lunatics. They're telling you what their strategy is. When you note it, they scream at you."
"We could go on for hours and give you a million examples. We're offended by this because it's wrong."