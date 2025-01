Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas reacted to the leaked draft opinion that could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Woe and the protests outside of the homes of his colleagues: "I wonder how long we're going to have these institutions at the rate we're undermining them, and then I wonder when they're gone or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don't think the prospects are good if we continue to lose them. When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I'm in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It's like kind of an infidelity – that you can explain it but you can't undo it."