Tucker Carlson: Undermining Christianity Is The Central Project Of The Political Left

FNC's Tucker Carlson commented on the political fight over abortion Monday evening.



"This isn't just about intimidating Supreme Court Justices, 5 of them, into changing their views on Roe v Wade. It's about attacking Christianity, because Christianity stands in their way."



"Modern liberals hate Christianity not because it is repressive, but because they are. Any religion that puts God before Government is by definition a threat to their power," he said. "Christianity specifically rejects their most cherished dogma -- which is a racial hierarchy. The Christian message is the opposite of the equity agenda."





"If all people are morally equal, you can't really divide your country by skin color, can you?"



"The totalitarians always do hate Christians. The Soviets killed the priests first, so did Mao. During the Spanish Civil War, the Communists subjected a statue of Jesus to a symbolic execution in front of firing squad."



"Undermining Christianity is the central project of the left."



