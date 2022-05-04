J.D. Vance: GOP Establishment Has Gotten Very Rich From Shipping U.S. Jobs Overseas

J.D. Vance, the Ohio Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, explained why he thinks he won the primary
and who in the party made it difficult for him in an interview on Wednesday with FOX News host Tucker Carlson.
"I had the support of President Trump and that helped a great deal but I think more importantly I actually aligned with the America First movement on the core issues," Vance said. "If you think of the Republican establishment as a group of people who've gotten very rich from shipping American jobs overseas and sending their sons and daughters to die in stupid wars we were pushing in the exact opposite direction."
"Of course, the money people didn't like that, but some very important people did. Mainly the voters of Ohio who sent us to do battle against the Democrats in November," Vance said.
"If you look at some of my biggest enemies in this primary, you know the slimeball Karl Rove who shipped a lot of American jobs overseas, got rich in the process, and also sent a lot of Americans to die in stupid conflicts," Vance said. "Karl Rove spent a lot of money, he wrote a lot of op-eds criticizing my candidacy. He was even calling my donors after Trump endorsed me encouraging them to drop my campaign. In a lot of ways, what this revealed is that you have some very corrupt political consultants in the Republican party who despise their own voters. It was crazy, Tucker."
"I mean a couple of days before the primary, after I think we kind of already locked it up, we were way ahead of the polls, a Republican donor group put $2 million on TV to attack me which really didn't hurt my candidacy against the other Republican, it actually just hurt me against the Democrats. My candidacy revealed an incredible amount of corruption in our own party and I think that's some of things I do have to fight against. Tim Ryan, who I am running against, is a total fraud but we also have to fight against the corruption in our own party," Vance told Carlson.