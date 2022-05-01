Menendez: Winning In Ukraine Means Ukraine Keeps Sovereignty And Zelensky Decides What Concessions They Make

Winning or ending the war means "Ukraine keeps its sovereignty and it will be for President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people to decide what concessions if any they make," Menendez said.
He discusses the effect of the U.S.'s sanctions against Russia and the commitment to Ukraine with "FOX News Sunday" host Bret Baier.
What's the definition of victory? pic.twitter.com/8OFpJ3mMyX— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 1, 2022
LIZ TRUSS, U.K. FOREIGN SECRETARY: We're doubling down. We will keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine.
BAIER: Do you agree with the British foreign secretary? What does winning in Ukraine look like? Is it pushing Russia out?
MENENDEZ: It's Ukraine keeping its sovereignty and it will be for President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people to decide what concessions, if any, they will make. And, of course, after the horrific acts that Putin has committed, the butcher of Moscow, and the war crimes that he has committed, it's hard to understand what the Ukrainians could accept. But, certainly, it is, at the end of the day, that Ukraine is a freestanding sovereign country that determines its own future. What that means in the context of territory is something for the Ukrainians to decide for themselves.
...
One of my concerns is that, ironically, the more success that the Ukrainians have, the greater the risk that Putin will do something because he's losing and has to save face at home. And so the potential of a chemical, biological or tactical nuclear weapon may grow as a result of that. And that is a real concern.
Understand that Putin did this in Syria. Unfortunately, the world didn't care about Syria. But he used chemical weapons in Syria. He used indiscriminate bombing of civilian sites, hospitals, schools and more, and yet, you know, the world didn't care at that moment. So, he is capable of doing that. And, of course, there are chemical weapon conventions with consequences for the use of chemical weapons if -- if he were to do that.