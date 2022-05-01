CNN's Zurawik: Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is "Dangerous," We "Need Regulation" Of Social Media

"When we focus on the personality of people like Elon Musk, there's a bigger problem about how we are going to control the channels of communication in this country."
"FCC wasn't great but it is still regulating the broadcast industry."
"We gave away our internet airwaves to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and we are in so much trouble," Zurawik said. "Those guys believe in making money."
"You need regulation. You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down."
Some tweet replies said:
Hegemonic control of the narrative is so vital to their power that losing even a small piece of the apparatus results in endless apocalyptic rhetoric https://t.co/gIoqYSxfqF— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 1, 2022
More here:https://t.co/EzLcDex8p2— Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) May 1, 2022
There is a serious problem with the news industry when it’s the people that are supposed to be protecting speech rights are the loudest voices demanding that the government take a more active role in censoring speech. https://t.co/Wu7lwDc9CP— AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2022