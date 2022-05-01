Back to Videos

CNN's Zurawik: Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is "Dangerous," We "Need Regulation" Of Social Media

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date May 1, 2022
Town Hall journalist Julio Rosas highlighted this clip from CNN's "Reliable Sources" panel where former Baltimore Sun editor David Zurawik says the U.S. needs to think about implementing E.U.-style social media regulation.

"When we focus on the personality of people like Elon Musk, there's a bigger problem about how we are going to control the channels of communication in this country."

"FCC wasn't great but it is still regulating the broadcast industry."


"We gave away our internet airwaves to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and we are in so much trouble," Zurawik said. "Those guys believe in making money."

"You need regulation. You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down."

Some tweet replies said:



Recommended
Maria Bartiromo: Disinformation Governance Board Is Biden\'s Answer To Hunter Biden Scrutiny, \
Maria Bartiromo: Disinformation Governance Board Is Biden's Answer To Hunter Biden Scrutiny, "Straight Out Of CCP Playbook" May 01, 2022

FNC's Maria Bartiromo quipped Sunday morning that the Biden administration's "answer" to accusations about Hunter Biden influence-peddling is to "control the narrative" with a new DHS "disinformation governance board." "It certainly is a page out of the CCP playbook," she said. About the...

CNN\'s Stelter: \
CNN's Stelter: "Uproar" About DHS Disinformation Governance Board Is "Mostly A FOX World Story" May 01, 2022

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter said Sunday morning that it seems to him like his counterparts at FOX News are unreasonably upset about the Department of Homeland Security's new planned "disinformation governance board." Talking to Moira Whelan from the National Democratic Institute,...

DHS Sec. Mayorkas: New Disinformation Board Will Be \
DHS Sec. Mayorkas: New Disinformation Board Will Be "Absolutely" Politically Neutral May 01, 2022

Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas said Sunday morning on CNN that the new "disinformation governance board" will be "absolutely" politically neutral. "Those criticisms are precisely the opposite of what this working group is going to do. I think we probably could have done a better job...

CNN\'s Dana Bash To Mayorkas: What Happens When Donald Trump Controls The DHS Disinformation Board?
CNN's Dana Bash To Mayorkas: What Happens When Donald Trump Controls The DHS Disinformation Board? May 01, 2022

CNN host Dana Bash asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas what will happen with the planned "disinformation governance board" if former President Trump wins the 2024 election. Mayorkas said the board would be a "safeguard" for free speech in a second Trump presidency. "We're...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site