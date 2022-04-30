Victor Davis Hanson Democrats Have Become The Party Of The Elite And Super Wealthy

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday's broadcast show that life is not sustainable if the current leadership remains in power because they just don't care about the citizenry.
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Well, it's not because, Tucker, they found a new agenda, this new socialist agenda that was so popular. I think what happened is the first thing they -- the Democratic Party became wealthy that bicoastal elite through globalization got these global markets, and you have a whole professional class that is not subject to any ramifications of these utopian ideas, whether it's climate change, or defund the police and never boomerangs back on them.
Then they said, well, we don't have the people, but we have the institutions, corporate boardrooms, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, K through 12 academia, so we can influence opinion without having a majority of opinion.
And then of course, they changed the demography. We've had about 40 million people come in the last 40 years, and right now, we have 50 million American residents that were not born in the United States, and they feel that the majority of them will be loyal to the Democratic Party that invited them in.
And still, it's not enough. Still, they are looking at a disaster in November. So now they're saying, well, you know what, in good Jacobin or Bolshevik fashion, we've got to re-educate young people, get them while they're young, indoctrinate them. And so, they're trying to do that, and they want to change the system.
They're saying, well, if we can't indoctrinate them, maybe we can get rid of the filibuster, get rid of the Electoral College or pack the Court or have a national voting law, but all of us has a common denominator, and that is they are the party of the elite now. They are the party of the wealthy, the party that despises the Middle Class, and they seek power for an agenda that nobody wants, and they have these crises to do like January 6th or the Ukrainian war, whatever the thing is, they use these levers of influence and power and it is still -- I don't think it's going to be enough.
I think they're looking at a landslide of rejection in November and I think that Elon Musk is a precursor. So, was the C-SPAN implosion, so was the Disney implosion, so was the Netflix implosion, so was the Virginia election implosion, a lot of indicators, a lot of symptoms that they have a reckoning. That's terrifying them...
HANSON: Yes, I think it is. Because you see, it's not just political. People, as you say, they are not really interested just in the issues, it is existential. They can't find food that they can afford, they can't fill up their car, they don't feel safe when they go into a big city.
They don't feel their kids are being educated or they're being propagandized. So it's a 360 twenty four-seven phenomenon. It's a totalitarian effort. And you can see the pushback in social media. You can see it with some grassroots school board. It's not just political, they feel their very lives are at stake. It is not going to be sustainable if these people are in control any longer because they don't care.
Joe Biden doesn't care about the price of gas. Elizabeth Warren doesn't care if people can't afford, you know, plywood at the lumber store. They don't care.
They are revolutionaries. They are ideologues. Again, they'd rather be wrong and they would rather lose and be right than be wrong and win. That's how ideological they are.