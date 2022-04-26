MSNBC's Ari Melber: We "Might Not Even Find Out Until After The Election" What Changes Elon Musk Will Make To Twitter

ARI MELBER: I'll keep it quick and clear. There are studies that show that while you might be watching me for the news -- and thank you, we appreciate it, we try to do a good job -- about half of Americans get their news from these social media sites, and they think what they're getting, for the most part, is news -- or true. They certainly don't think it is all just lies.



Misinformation spreads so much more here than in other media eras, and misinformation isn't just more popular or twice as popular. Look what you see on the screen. Take Facebook, which so many people use on a daily basis.



It is more than triple or quadruple, six times more popular to spread misinformation, six times more clickable than, say, just factual news according to a key point in time, the 2020 election, when those kinds of stories and those kinds of piece of misinformation were literally shaping people's votes.



And the power to check misinformation, or accounts inciting violence, that is a big impact.



Here you see clicks since inauguration day have plummeted for many. many reasons.



One of them is Donald Trump was forcibly removed from Twitter, which he used, you may recall, to summon people to the January 6th rally, which turned into an insurrection, which he said would be wild.



Now, think about that. Donald Trump -- I'm going to be real clear about it. He didn't give a tv address, which he could have. He loves TV. Reality TV and the rest. He didn't just say the words some more so they'd be channeled through the media, news media, internet media, what have you.



If he understands nothing else, he understands his rabid base, and he knew that his tweet going to them, which would spread and allow them to literally connect and plot together, would be more powerful then a TV address. More powerful.



In fact, a TV address brings everybody in. He didn't want that. He wanted his people and understands to some degree how they would virally interact around that tweet, and boy, they did.



That may be why some of his loudest most influential allies aren't threatened by Twitter as some sort of media competition. No, they are excited that Musk buying twitter could get Donald Trump back on the platform.



The point is, people who work with this stuff, they understand how important this is. I'm not telling you need a Twitter account, I’m not telling you you have to jump in the ocean to study whether the ocean levels are rising. I'm just telling you this thing matters a ton.



The world's richest person, who is very good at accumulating wealth and power thinks this is worth spending tens of billions of dollars on because frankly he thinks it's that valuable and he thinks it may help him. Trump, by the way, today is claiming he won’t even return to Twitter if the ban were lifted but few take what Donald Trump says seriously on that score.



So, what is happening here? This is far bigger than Trump or Elon Musk. They are symptoms of the world we’re living in where technology has outpaced any of our ability to deal with it. That's true whether you're a parent trying to figure out what you can and can't let your kids do at various ages.



It's true if you are a democracy like the United States that used to regulate media ownership and say Rupert Murdoch can't have too many local TV stations and newspapers in one town, they have laws for that are still on the books but the Congress hasn't gotten around to limiting whether someone can own all of Twitter.



And as we discussed in one of our special reports just last week, if you own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you, you don't have to explain yourself. You don't even have to be transparent. You could secretly ban one party's candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees. Or you could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff, and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out until after the election.



Elon Musk says this is all to help people because he is just a free speech, philosophically clear open-minded helper, a world helper if you will. Is that true? Should you take him at his word? Should you care about this whether you have a Twitter account or not? This is important stuff.





