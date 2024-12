Back to Videos Jason Whitlock on Elon Musk & Twitter: We Are Looking At "Political Climate Change" And The Left Is Losing Its Mind |

Jason Whitlock, the host of 'Fearless' on BlazeTV, expressed his delight in the panic that Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has caused on the left, calling it an "incredible time to live," in an interview with FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.



"We're looking at political climate change and the left is losing its mind," Whitlock said. "They ignored the warnings from the tea party. They ignore the warnings from the MAGA movement. They ignored the warnings delivered in a big, powerful way on January 6th and now, they have to deal with the ramifications of that."





"People like Elon Musk, hats off to him, man with the money is fed up with their censorship and their tactics," he said. "And the whole climate around media, the woke media, CNN+ collapsed. Rachel Maddow running away from her TV show. Netflix collapsing, losing subscribers. We're in the middle of the climate change that America needs and the left is losing its mind. Don't look up, they're all scared."