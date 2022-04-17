Bannon: "Biden Will Be Impeached After We Take The House," Hunter's Laptop Will Prove He's "Compromised" By China

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said President Joe Biden "will be" impeached when the GOP takes back Congress in November. He said it will be done on the basis of the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.“I think you can see from his speeches at his rallies – he’s definitely running,” Bannon told Sky News host Sharri Markson about Trump in 2024.“Trump’s running and Trump’s going to win.”About the impeachment, he said: "This information shows a compromise of Biden by the Chinese Communist Party, and quite frankly by others including Ukraine. Your viewers will be stunned at the amount of detail of the corruption of the Biden Crime Family."“There’s absolutely amazing incriminating evidence, everything from wire transfers to cheques, that directly ties the Biden family and Joe Biden himself, to money taken from the Chinese Communist Party,” Bannon said.“I think you are going to see accountability.”"Specifically, [the emails on the laptop show] Joe Biden got a 10% cut" of Hunter's foreign business deals.