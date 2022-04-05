 Laura Ingraham: "Twisted" Jon Stewart Actually Believe Racist Conservatives Are A Bigger Threat Than Russia | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Laura Ingraham: "Twisted" Jon Stewart Actually Believe Racist Conservatives Are A Bigger Threat Than Russia

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date April 5, 2022

FNC's Laura Ingraham denounced comedian Jon Stewart who got into a racism dust-up with writer Andrew Sullivan this week.

Related Video: Andrew Sullivan vs. Jon Stewart and Lisa Bond On "Upholding Racist Systems"


LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, liberals today think that Americans, especially White Americans, are pretty much the worst thing out there. In other words, anyone who doesn't sign on to the view that America is fundamentally racist and evil, expect them to be called a White supremacist and then publicly vilified.



Today's Democrat Party believes that conservatives are a far bigger threat to America than the most powerful dictators in the world. We warned you about this. And remember more evil than the dictators who have nuclear weapons pointed at the United States. Well, and we were right. But some people require more direct proof.

Now let's take the case of Andrew Sullivan, the supremely talented writer and well-known commentator who wrote the seminal book for Gay Marriage and is vehemently anti-Trump. Perhaps he thought that his withering criticism of Trump would have earned him fair treatment as a guest on a show hosted by the ever snarky Jon Stewart. But he was wrong.

Instead, for merely insisting that the story of America is not one of irredeemable evil, he was annihilated.

...

"I'm not responsible for anyone who came before me.

Related Videos
Why Did Harvard Cancel Its Best Black Professor?
Why Did Harvard Cancel Its Best Black Professor?April 01, 2022

This short documentary by Good Kid Productions makes the case that the 2018 "cancellation" of Harvard economist Roland Fryer was politically motivated. "Roland asked the question at the molten-hot center of American politics: Are racist police murdering black people?" Roland Fryer published...

Andrew Sullivan vs. Jon Stewart and Lisa Bond On \
Andrew Sullivan vs. Jon Stewart and Lisa Bond On "Upholding Racist Systems"April 04, 2022

Andrew Sullivan debated Jon Stewart Lisa Bond and Yale professor Chip Gallagher on the existence of "racist systems" in the year 2022 on Apple TV+'s "The Problem With Jon Stewart." Sullivan wrote a piece on his Substack about the clash.

JD Vance Campaign Ad: \
JD Vance Campaign Ad: "Are You A Racist? Do You Hate Mexicans?"April 05, 2022

Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance released the first ad of his campaign ahead of Ohio's GOP primary on May 3. "The media calls us racist for wanting to build Trump's wall," he says. "They censor us, but it doesn’t change the truth. Joe Biden’s open border is killing Ohioans with more...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2022 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site