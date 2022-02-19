Bill Maher: China Hasn't Triumphed Over The West In The Ways That Really Matter

On 'Real Time' Bill Maher talks about the differences between the United States and China, and why China hasn't beaten the West. "We do have human rights issues, we do, but we still are for at least another 3 years, we are a democracy based on freedom and they are an authoritarian surveillance state based on how do you like to disappear for a few months." Maher continued, "we do still do throw too many Black people in jail, but perspective matters, China has basically jailed an entire ethnic minority, the Uyghurs. A situation that both the Trump and the Biden Administrations have called a genocide. America is not close to that, and it's a cynical dodge to pretend that China's sins should be overlooked because we all do it, no."