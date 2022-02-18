Russell Brand: There Is A Whole Class Of Media Professionals That Dislike Ordinary Working People

RUSSELL BRAND: I don't think I know more than you do. Let me tell you some ways I'm different from the mainstream media: I don't think I know more than you, I don't know what your life's been like, I don't know what you've been through, I don't know what you've suffered but I'm open-hearted to hearing from you. And another thing that I don't want to do is I don't want to control you or trick you, I trust that you'll come to the right conclusions yourself, if you're given the right information.



So I got no interest in saying people need to be controlled because I'm not pessimistic about human beings, I believe that human beings are fundamentally beautiful, you are fundamentally beautiful, not others you. I believe you are fundamentally beautiful if you're encourage if you're in a good set of social relationships, if your voice is heard you're a good person and that goodness will come to the forefront.



Another thing I don't believe is that ordinary working class people are fundamentally bad. It became clear to me around the time of Trump and Brexit and various other populist movements and their rise that there's a whole class of media professionals that dislike ordinary working people. They are looking for opportunities to vent against them and condemn them, I think the political class that calls themselves to the Left, whether they operate within media or within politics should really have a good look at themselves as to why working ordinary people of all racial identities and religions are more drawn to parties that have been typically and historically allied with the interests of big business. And instead of pointing out individuals in the public eye 'oh this person did this, this person did that,' even though I could not be more sympathetic to the rights of minority groups, instead of focusing solely on that, focus on where is power actually. And the reason they don't do that is because the media are part of that structure.



Criticizing big business whatever else it is, it is not right wing and the whole reason I'm aware of this that voice such as mine along with loads and loads of other voices, I'm not claiming to be the only show in town, has become relevant it's because of the ineffectualness of the contemporary media. Their unwillingness to openly critique big business because they've allied themselves with the political center left I wouldn't even call that the left. That's not capable of being the left the left should be representing the interests of ordinary people against big business. Because big business has the facility and the lobbying money to instantiate their will and the only facility ordinary people have is the democratic process.



Well the democratic process has obviously been corrupted you don't need me to tell you that, you're awake you're a human being, you've seen that unfold. We did a story on the biggest recipients of lobbying money from big pharma, so if wanting to end the lobbying of political parties to stop the will of ordinary people being realized democratically is ight-wing then I'm right wing.

