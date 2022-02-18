Brian Echevarria, a father in North Carolina seeking local political office, speaks at his school board meeting about parents taking back control."I’m biracial. I’m bilingual. I’m multicultural. The fact is in America, in North Carolina, I can do anything I want and I teach that to my children. And the person who tells my little pecan-colored kids that they are somehow oppressed based on the color of their skin would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me. And I think that is the same for every parent.What the masks showed us is that, the parents, the most powerful group of people in our country, that they are taking back the wheel. … We are taking the wheel back from Washington all the way to Raleigh and into our local school board.Because CRT, all of that, the parents don’t want it. It’s a big fat lie. If you believe in CRT I want to tell you that you are a liar. Because that means that you look at your black neighbor and say that they’re oppressed and you look at your white neighbor and say that they are evil regardless of the experience that you’ve had with them. We’re not going to do that."