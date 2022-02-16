Whitlock: America Was Built On Freedom, Opportunity, And Self-Determination And The Left Is Set On Destroying It All

Tucker Carlson and Jason Whitlock weigh in on the Canadian government's response to the truckers' protest.
TUCKER CARLSON: We don't pay any attention to Canada, it is famously boring -- that is a compliment. But this is happening. The guy has taken total control of the country and canceled human rights, and the State Department, our media, Biden administration, say nothing. How does that work?
JASON WHITLOCK: What's amazing is Trudeau on the record has told us exactly who he is. When Fidel Castro died, he had glowing words for Fidel Castro.
He has talked about how much respect and admiration he has for China, and the way things are run in China.
He's told us exactly who he is. We don't care. What's frightening about this, because the things going on in Canada are foreshadowing or working in parallel, in concert with the events happening here in this country. I'm sorry if people get offended, but the January 6 thing, they assassinated this young woman Ashli Babbitt and they've thrown people in dungeons for trespassing in the Capitol. What's going on with the truckers is bad, but we have the same style things going on here in America.
The opposition to the left and their secularization of American society, the demonizing of freedom. In your monologue, when you start talking, they demonize freedom. America has been built upon freedom, opportunity, and self-determination. That's what made us the envy of the world.
They are demonizing all of that, and now, the goal in America is equity, inclusion, and diversity. Those things are controlled by elites and governments. Freedom, opportunity, and self-determination, that's when you and me, as individuals to go get that, and that's why people beat down doors to get into this country.
And all of this -- freedom, opportunity, and self-determination, all of that goes hand-in-hand with Christianity, Tucker, and if you go look at Canada, and in the 1950s and 1960s, that country, like 65% of them went to church regularly on Sunday. They dropped that down to about 10% now.
And so, we don't even value freedom right now because we don't understand its importance, and they have handed us equity, diversity and inclusion, and the race/religion, and anybody that disagrees with them, oh, my God, there was a swastika, there was a Confederate flag. It's a group of racists. Anybody who loves freedom and wants to try to fight to protect it, they are racist, a sell-out and they are not in line with the global agenda. We need to pay attention to what's going on in Canada and pay attention to what's going on in this country. We're being bulldozed right now, those of us who love freedom, opportunity, and self-determination, in Jesus Christ.
TUCKER CARLSON: It's funny that secular societies have a tough time preserving human rights. They talk about human rights constantly but they are always the most oppressive societies, I have noticed.