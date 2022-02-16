Back to Videos Tucker Carlson: The News Media Today Is Much More Dishonest Than You Even Imagine |

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: It's fair to say that Quintez Brown is not your average white supremacist. For one thing, he is black. He's also a BLM activist who was singled out for praise by no less than Barack Obama's personal foundation. Until recently, Quintez Brown was a progressive columnist for the very progressive newspaper in Louisville, Kentucky.



As such, he argued very passionately for gun control: "Every time voters vote against gun safety and thus the lives of our most vulnerable, they show their hearts can be as cold as the steel of the guns they praise."



Now, we can't assess the temperature of Quintez Brown's hearth but we can say he wasn't very good at gun safety. On Monday, Quintez Brown walked into the campaign office of a man running for mayor of Louisville, pulled out a 9-millimeter pistol, and started firing wildly. A bullet grazed the candidate's sweater. Thankfully, he was not hurt. So that's the story. What is the headline here?





'Gun safety educator fails test?'



'Gun grabber grabs gun and shoots?'



'Common sense gun reform for thee, but for me?'



Editors at the Las Vegas Sun newspaper got the picture, it's hard not to get the picture, but they decided to lie about it. In the most grotesque way. Las Vegas is almost 2,000 miles away from Louisville. They probably figured their readers would not know the difference, they can say anything.



So here is the first line of the Las Vegas Sun's editorial on the Quintez Brown shooting. "A terrifying incident in Louisville, Kentuck, this week revealed the dangers of the talk coming from the right about civil war and political violence." Okay, so when Barack Obama's favorited BLM-affiliated gun activists tries to assassinate someone, you are looking to prov that conservatives are dangerous. "While there's been no indication yet that the activist had ties to any right-wing organizations," the paper conceded generously since Brown had already been identified as a progressive activist when this editorial ran in the paper.



"The shooting comes amid a rise at threats to politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans." So it was extremist Republicans, not that Quintez Brown technically is an extremist Republican, but extremist Republicans exist, the paper wants you to know. So as long as there is a shooting while there are extremist Republicans afoot it's the fault of extremist Republicans.



So the lesson here is that you may believe news organizations are dishonest, but you are to scratching the surface. They're much more dishonest than you could even imagine. They will literally tell any lie as long as they believe it will hurt their political enemies. Very much including you, so keep that in mind.