Joe Rogan on Neil Young Boycott: "I Am Interested In Having Interesting Conversations With People That Have Differing Opinions"

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 31, 2022
Joe Rogan posted this video on Instagram responding to calls for Spotify to censor his podcast:


JOE ROGAN: I wanted to make a video to address some of the controversy that has been going on over the past few days. First off, I wanted to say thank you to everyone that has sent love and support. I truly, truly appreciate it and it’s been very nice to hear from you. I wanted to make this video because there’s a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do maybe based on sound bites or based on headlines of articles that are disparaging.

The podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation.

Specifically, about two episodes: one with Dr. Peter McCullough and one with Dr. Robert Malone.

Dr. McCullough is a cardiologist and he is the most published physician in his field, in history. Dr. Robert Malone owns nine patents on the creation of mRNA technology and at least partially responsible for the creation of the technology that led to the mRNA vaccines. Both these people are very highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people and they have an opinion that differs from the mainstream narrative.

I wanted to hear what their opinion is. I had them on and because of that, those episodes were labeled as dangerous, that had dangerous misinformation in them.

The problem that I have with misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now excepted as fact.

For instance, eight months ago if you said ‘if you get vaccinated, you could still catch Covid, and you could still spread Covid,’ you would be removed from social media. They would ban you from certain platforms. Now that is accepted as fact.

If you said, "I don’t think cloth masks work," you would be banned from social media. Now that is openly and repeatedly stated on CNN.

If you said, "I think it is possible that COVID-19 came from a lab," you would be banned from many social media platforms, now that’s on the cover of Newsweek.

All those theories that at one point at a time had been banned, were openly discussed by those two men I had on my podcast that I have been accused of dangerous misinformation.

I do not know if they are right, I don’t know, because I am not a doctor, not a scientist, I’m just a person who sits down and talks with people and has conversations with them. Do I get things wrong? Absolutely. I get things wrong, but I try to correct them. Whenever I get something wrong, I try to correct it because I’m interested in telling the truth, finding out what the truth is.

And I am interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I am not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective. That’s one of the reasons I had Sanjay Gupta on, Dr. Sanjay Gupta who I respect very much and I really enjoyed our conversation together. He had a differing opinion than those men do.

I had Dr. Osterholm on, he is on President Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.

I had Dr. Peter Hotez, who is a vaccine expert.

I am interested in finding out what is correct, and I am also finding out how people come to these conclusions and what the facts are. Now because of this controversy, and I’m sure there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, Neil Young has removed his music from the platform of Spotify and Joni Mitchell, and apparently some other people want to as well.

I’m very sorry they feel that way, I don’t want that, I’m a Neil Young fan, always have been. One of the things that Spotify wants to do, and I agree with that, is that at the beginning of the controversial podcasts, like specifically ones about COVID, is to put a disclaimer and say that you should speak with your physician and that these people and the opinions they express are contrary to the opinions of the consensus of experts.

Sure, I am very happy with that, also I think if there’s anything that I have done that I could do better is have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones. I would most certainly be open about doing that. I would like to talk to some people that have differing opinions on those podcasts in the future. I do all the scheduling myself and I don’t always get it right.

These podcasts are very strange because they are just conversations and oftentimes, I have no idea what I am going to talk about until I sit down and talk to people, and that’s why some of my ideas aren’t prepared or fleshed out. Because I am really having them in real-time. But I do my best, and they are just conversations, and I think that’s also the appeal of the show -- it's one of those things that makes it interesting. I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I am very sorry this is happening to them.



