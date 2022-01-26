Subscribe
Tucker Carlson: Biden Willing To Defend Ukraine's Borders, But Not The United States
Posted By
Tim Hains
On Date January 26, 2022
FNC's ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host slams the administration for prioritizing the safety of Ukraine’s borders over the southern border.
