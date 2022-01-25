Bret Baier on COVID Lab Leak Theory: "There Is Only One Narrative That They Want Out There"

'Special Report' host Bret Baier on the COVID lab leak theory: "Secretary Pompeo very forward-leaning when it came to the investigation of it. A lot of people ask why is this important now? Because, well, we're going to fight this pandemic but there could be others down the road. We have to get to the origins of where this thing started.""What's frustrating is there is this effort that you see in emails to kind of squelch any other talk. And the definition of science to try to investigate and get to the truth. But, in these emails at least privately, there is only one narrative that they want out there," Baier said on his Fox News show on Tuesday.