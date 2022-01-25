Back to Videos

Bret Baier on COVID Lab Leak Theory: "There Is Only One Narrative That They Want Out There"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date January 25, 2022
'Special Report' host Bret Baier on the COVID lab leak theory: "Secretary Pompeo very forward-leaning when it came to the investigation of it. A lot of people ask why is this important now? Because, well, we're going to fight this pandemic but there could be others down the road. We have to get to the origins of where this thing started."



"What's frustrating is there is this effort that you see in emails to kind of squelch any other talk. And the definition of science to try to investigate and get to the truth. But, in these emails at least privately, there is only one narrative that they want out there," Baier said on his Fox News show on Tuesday.


Recommended
Doocy to Psaki: Who Does Biden Think Knows Best For Students, School Board Members Or Parents?
Doocy to Psaki: Who Does Biden Think Knows Best For Students, School Board Members Or Parents? January 24, 2022

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if President Biden thinks school boards know better than parents at Monday's briefing. Q Thank you. On schools: In Virginia, seven districts representing 350,000 students are suing the state. They’re hoping to...

Robert Malone: Even If Every Man, Woman, And Child Were Vaccinated, These Products Cannot Achieve Herd Immunity
Robert Malone: Even If Every Man, Woman, And Child Were Vaccinated, These Products Cannot Achieve Herd Immunity January 24, 2022

mRNA vaccine technology developer Dr. Robert Malone spoke at the "Defeat The Mandates" rally on Sunday: "They are not completely safe. Now we have Omicron. These vaccines were designed for the original Wuhan strain, a different virus. Whether they made sense in protecting our elderly and frail from...

Fauci: \
Fauci: "Real Card-Carrying Molecular Virologists" Feel COVID Is A Natural Occurrence January 25, 2022

Biden chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Marc Siegel in an interview Tuesday on Sirius/XM: "We always have to keep an open mind on this Marc, as always. But if you talk to the real card-carrying molecular virologists, and molecular viral phylogenists, they feel that the evidence and the...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site