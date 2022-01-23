AZ Republican Senate Candidate Blake Masters: You Have To Be Able To Say "Critical Race Theory Is Anti-White Racism"

BLAKE MASTERS: Until that point, you were allowed to say critical race theory is racist and that's bad. But to say it is "anti-white" racism -- if it's racist it is racist against somebody.



And it was a risk, I remember some of my consultants didn't want me to do it, but I went on Tucker [Carlson's FOX News show] said I can navigate issues like this.



I think it is important to have people who are going to be bold and take the arrows and talk about some difficult subjects in our country.



So I said critical race theory is anti-white racism. I went on to explain that it is bad for white kids, obviously. But it is bad for black kids and Latino kids, it is bad for every kid to hear that toxic crap.



And when it takes root, you see what you're seeing today: medical rationing based on race.



If you're a white person, it doesn't matter if you are more sick, you're not going to get this therapeutic because we have a limited supply and it should go to a person of color who is historic[ally disadvantaged]. If you do that too much, even if you let that take root at all, pretty soon you don't have a real country anymore.

