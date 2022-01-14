Veteran Lt. Commander Thomas Caldwell On Being Charged Today With "Conspiracy To Commit Sedition"

TUCKER CARLSON: What are the chances that between now and the midterm elections, the Biden administration will announce they've uncovered a 'massive and terrifying threatening plot' from the right to commit terror? Right around 100%.



Well, we told you a lot and interviewed a couple of times retired Navy lieutenant commander Thomas Caldwell.



He was indicted tonight on the charge of conspiracy to commit sedition. He's been on this show before. He told us he never entered the Capitol. Federal authorities claim they have pictures and texts to prove otherwise. First to set the stage here is part of our conversation earlier with Thomas Caldwell.



THOMAS CALDWELL: They made me the poster boy. I was Defendant Number One in a conspiracy. They said I conspired and I actually put together a military-style attack on the Capitol...



That I stormed into the capitol and did all these terrible things. They even claim I threatened our lawfully elected representatives in congress. Total claptrap.



TUCKER CARLSON: Mr. Caldwell joins us tonight. Thank you very much for coming on. Appreciate it. So this indictment, you're pushing 70, you're 100% militarily disabled after a career in the Navy. This indictment came to you as leader of a crack commando unit trying to stage a D-day invasion on the banks of the Potomac. They go on to say they can prove you were in the Capitol. Respond to these allegations. Can they prove you were there? Were you there?



THOMAS CALDWELL: Well, Tucker, I did not go into the Capitol and they know it. Interestingly enough, in the new charges, look at this long-awaited sedition charge paperwork.



They've actually backed off on the idea that I went in. Why? Because all of these thousands and thousands of hours of film they have, body-worn cameras and stuff like that, are exculpatory. That's one of the reasons we haven't gotten them. But they have backed off on the idea that I went in.



One of the things that I learned in prison, after they threw me into solitary confinement for a couple months, is that when they don't know what to charge you with, they charge you with conspiracy. And now sedition. I have to say, I'm outraged. They don't have any proof, and I'm innocent. and we can prove my innocence.



So all the stuff they said before has all been false. All the stuff they say here is also false. I'm absolutely outraged and angry and I will tell you. You know this is true, Tucker. I have consistently taken the high road about this. My wife and I are Christians. We understood that there was a rush to judgment. I got arrested because somebody referred to me by my military rank. "Commander Tom." That's all they needed to put guns in my wife's face and take me off our farm in chains. But everything that they said about me and everything they say today about me is untrue. And we can prove it.



TUCKER CARLSON: So they claim that you planned to bring, quote, heavy weapons, like boats across the Potomac river. Were you planning? What kind of heavy weapons do you think that refers to? Were you planning to do that?



THOMAS CALDWELL: I have no idea and, no, I was not, Tucker. Look, I was a Navy guy. Okay. Navy guys do know about water. But it's like aircraft carriers. We're talking about blue water Navy here.



So this other stuff I don't know anything about, didn't have any role in planning any of it. It's just more hooey.



TUCKER CARLSON: Were those heavy weapons that they say you texted about, have they been located? Do you have any idea?



It sort of jumped out, jumped out of the indictment. Do you have heavy weapons? Do you have howitzers or anything like that?



THOMAS CALDWELL: No, sir, I don't. And I don't know anybody who does. So I do not -- I have never seen anything in the limited discovery that they have given us to show they have seized any kinds of weapons. I can tell you, I never saw any weapons, nor did I talk to anybody who talked about bringing in heavy weapons and overthrowing the government, which is what sedition is all about. It's just plain nuts.



This kind of thing really should worry every single American citizen. I listened to your previous guest. They are absolutely right. There's no innocence any more. If you are charged, they just figure that you're guilty. The real worry here now is that anybody watching our program, think about this.



If you are perceived by people who may not even be elected in our country, to not think the right way or to say something in a private e-mail conversation that they don't like, you could end up being a target, just as I'm a target.



TUCKER CARLSON: So you're facing the rest of your life in prison, I think, based on some of these charges.



Apparently, the indictment suggests these were pulled off of Signal which is supposed to be an encrypted and secure messaging app for your phone. Is that true? And if it is, how would the feds have access to your text messages from Signal? Do you have any idea?



THOMAS CALDWELL: Well, I'll tell you, it's very interesting. What has happened is, the government has spoken long and hard about these management or leadership chats, and various types of software, and all these things going on. I appear in none of these leadership chats. I don't know what the heck they're talking about.



But because I know someone who may have allegedly gone inside the Capitol, and because someone referred to me by my former military rank, I was scooped up. And the problem is that in the government when you make a mistake, there's really no need to say mea culpa. They just double down. And this should be worrisome.



I'll share just a quick story with you if you'll indulge me. This whole thing has just crushed my wife and I emotionally and financially. We have all the faith in the world in God. We believe that this is good versus evil. And we are Christians. I keep talking about that.



But, I was in prison, in solitary confinement, but still, people learn how to communicate. It was interesting because so many people who were career criminals who are locked away in solitary just like myself knew who I was. And one of them told me this story.



I'll make it tight. I have never told this story on television, radio, anything. Here we go.



This gentleman who, by his own admission has spent most of his adult life in the prison system. He told me, do you know what? I was born black in the inner city. They had me in their crosshairs early on.



But you, Caldwell, you're a white country boy, a veteran who loves Jesus. You got no chance against these people when they get ready to take you down.



Well, that's pretty scary. I've have had a lot of time to think about that. I do believe in God. I believe he has us in the palm of his hand. We've had a tremendous outpouring of people like your viewers who have helped us with our legal fees. This is going to go on for a long time. And we're going to need a lot of help.



TUCKER CARLSON: I bet it will. One final question, just to be totally clear on this. We should just state the obvious, which is just because the DOJ has alleged something doesn't mean it's true.



I think our viewers understand that. But the indictment suggests they have proof, they have video proof that you were inside the Capitol. I want to be clear. You're categorically denying that. You say you were not inside the capitol, period.



THOMAS CALDWELL: Absolutely, completely, categorically denying it. And do you know what? I think they know it, too, but it doesn't seem to matter to them.





