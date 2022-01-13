Kyrsten Sinema: The 60-Vote Senate Threshold Is A More Vital Tool To Protect Democracy Than These Bills, Which I Support

"I hope we can get this done," Biden says.



SEN. KYRSTEN SINEMA: I rise at a challenging, divisive time for our nation. For years, America's politics have spiraled steadily downward into increasingly bitter, tribal partisanship and our democracy has been strained.



While that may sound abstract, it is a problem that impacts the lives of Americans in real, tangible ways. Our divisions hurt our ability to work together to create new job opportunities, protect the health and safety of our communities and country, and ensure every day families get ahead. Americans across the country know this. They see it every day. Not only on social media and cable news but at their jobs and around their dinner tables.



We are divided.



It is more likely today that we look at other Americans who have different views and see the Other or even see them as enemies. instead of as fellow countrymen and women who share our core values. It's more common today to demonize someone who thinks differently than us rather than seek to understand their views. Our politics reflect and exacerbate these divisions making it more and more difficult to find lasting, broadly supportive solutions, keep our country safe, to safeguard our freedom, expand opportunity for all our citizens.



So two questions face us as a nation. where does this descending spiral of division lead and how can we stop it? Our country's divisions have fueled efforts in several states that will make it more difficult for Americans to vote and undermine faith that all Americans should have in our elections and our democracy. These state laws have no place in a nation whose government is formed by free, fair, and open elections. We must also acknowledge a painful fact. The state laws we seek to address are symptoms of a larger, more deeply rooted problem facing our democracy.



The divisions themselves, which have hardened in recent years, have combined with rampant disinformation to push too many Americans away from our basic constitutional values.



In the spring of 2017, after Trump took office, I wrote an opinion piece in the Arizona republic highlighting my concerns about the strains on our constitutional boundaries and the shrinking respect for our founding constitutional principles. In the years that followed my colleagues and I in this body were called upon to participate in two separate impeachment trials for crimes against our constitution.



And on January 6 last year, I was standing in this very spot speaking in this very chamber, defending Arizona's fair and valid elections against disinformation when violent insurrectionists halted the presidential certification.



Threats to American democracy are real. I share the concern of civil rights advocates and others I've heard from in recent months about these state laws. I strongly support those efforts to contest these laws in court and to invest significant resources into these states, to better organize and stop efforts to restrict access at the ballot box, and I strongly support and will continue to vote for legislative responses to address these state laws - including the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that the Senate is currently considering. I support these bills because they strengthen Americans' access to the ballot box and they better ensure Americans' votes are counted fairly.



It is through elections that Americans make their voices heard, select their representatives, and guide the future of our country and our community. These bills help treat the symptoms of the disease. But they do not fully address the disease itself.



And while I continue to support these bills ls, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.



The debate over the Senate 60-vote threshold shines a light on our broader challenges. There's no need for me to restate my long-standing support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. There's no need for me to restate its role protecting it is a view I held during our country from wild reversals in federal policy. It is a view I held during my years serving in the House and Senate, and it is the view I continue to hold. It is the belief that I have shared many times in public settings and in private settings.



Senators of both parties have offered ideas, including some that would earn my support to make this body more productive, more deliberative, more responsive to Americans' needs. And a place of genuine debate about our country's pressing issues . And while this week's airy discussions about Senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have ou been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year.



Such a discussion is still a worthy goal. But a discussion of rules falls short of what is required.



American politics are cyclical and the granting of power in Washington DC is exchanged regularly by the voters from one party to another. The shift of power back and forth means the Senate 60-vote threshold has proved maddening to members of both political parties in recent years.



Viewed either as a weapon obstruction or a safety net to save the country from radical policies, depending on whether you serve in the majority or minority, but what is is the legislative filibuster other than a tool that requires new federal policies to be broadly supported by Senators representing a broader cross-section of Americans? A guardrail, inevitably viewed as an obstacle by whoever holds the Senate majority, but which in reality ensures that millions of Americans represented by the minority party have a voice in the process.



Demands to eliminate this threshold from whichever party holds the fleeting majority amount to a group of people separated on two sides of a canyon, shouting that solution to their colleagues and that makes the rest both wider and deeper.



Consider this: in recent years, nearly every party line response to the problems we face in this body, every partisan action taken to protect a cherished value, has led up to your division. Not less. The impact is clear for all to see. The steady escalation of tit-for-tat in which each new majority weakens the guardrails of the Senate and excludes input from either party, furthering resentment and anger in this body and our constituents at home.



Democrats' increased use of requiring cloture for traditional nominees under President George W. Bush led to similar tactics by republicans under President Barack Obama.



The 2013 decision by senate democrats to eliminate the 60 vote threshold for most judicial and presidential nominations led directly to a response in 2017 by Senate Republicans who eliminated the threshold for Supreme Court nominees.



These shortsighted actions by both parties have led to our current American judiciary and Supreme Court, which is as I stand here today is considering questions regarding fundamental rights Americans have enjoyed for decades.



Eliminating the 60-vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities, to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from winning office. Indeed, some who undermine the principles of democracy have already been elected.



Rather, eliminating the 60-vote threshold will simply guarantee that we lose a critical tool that we need to safeguard our democracy from threats in the years to come. It is clear that the two-party strategies are not working. Not for either side. And especially not for the country.



Now is comfortable for members of each party, particularly those who spend their career in party politics, to think that their respective party alone can move the country forward. Party control becomes a goal in and of itself. Instead of prioritizing a healthy appropriate balance in which Americans' diverse views and shared values are represented, but when one party can only negotiate with itself, policy will inextricably be pushed from the middle towards the extremes.



And I understand there are some on both sides of the aisle that prefer that outcome. But I do not. And I know that Arizonans do not either.



Our country's first President George Washington a leader whose wisdom I borrowed at the conclusion of the 2020 impeachment trial, he warned against political factions more than 200 years ago, saying that extreme partisanship could lead to the ruins of public liberty.



I was no party man myself Washington wrote, and the first wish of my heart was that parties did exist to reconcile them. Today, we serve in an equally divided Senate. And today, marks the longest time in history that the Senate has an equally divided. The House of Representatives is nearly equally divided as well. Our mandate, it seems evident to me. Work together and get stuff done for america. And the past years have shown when a party in control pushes party line changes, exceeding their electoral mandate, the bitterness within our politics is exacerbated. Tensions are raised within the country and traditionally nonpartisan issues are transformed into partisan legislation.



We must address the disease itself - the disease of division - to protect our democracy. And it cannot be achieved by one party alone. It cannot be achieved solely by the federal government. The response requires something greater and yes, more difficult than what the Senate is discussing today.



We need robust, sustained strategies that put aside party labels and focus on our democracy because these challenges are bigger than party affiliation. We must commit to a long-term approach as serious as the problems we seek to solve. One that prioritizes listening and understanding. A one that embraces making progress on shared priorities and finding common ground on issues where we hold different and diverse views. This work requires all Americans everywhere. Efforts to fix these problems on a bare majority party line will only succeed in exacerbating the root causes that made these state laws in the first place.

