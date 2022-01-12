Tucker Carlson: Why Didn't Investigators Interview Capitol Hill Police Officer That Killed Ashli Babbitt?

Tucker Carlson asks why Congress and investigators did not interview the Capitol Hill police officer
that killed Ashli Babbitt
on January 6, 2021, on Wednesday's broadcast of his Fox News program.
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: In an investigation of a shooting death, any shooting death the first step is always to speak to the person who pulled the trigger. That's not always possible, obviously but it is always the goal. Every time. Naturally, everyone assumed that would happen in the case of Michael Byrd, he's the one who killed an unarmed woman called Ashli Babbitt without warning in the Capitol last January 6th. Byrd is a senior Capitol Hill police officer. He has a documented and a public history of dangerous and reckless behavior with a firearm. So obviously, investigators would interview Michael Byrd as they tried to determine whether actually Babbitt's killing was justified. No one doubted that. But today we learn that never happened. According to officials in the Washington, D.C. police department, Byrd was never interviewed by investigators. Byrd never gave a statement about what he had done. It all comes from a shocking new piece in RealClear Investigations that reveals Byrd did not even invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence. The FBI And D.C. Police just didn't talk to him. Apparently, they didn't want to. They didn't want the details.
And this left Michael Byrd free to conduct his own personal publicity tour which he promptly did with the collusion of an anchor on "NBC News." Watch:
LESTER HOLT, NBC NIGHTLY NEWS: When you fired what could you see? Where were you aiming?
MICHAEL BYRD, CAPITOL HILL POLICE: You taught to aim for center mass. The subject was sideways, and I could not see her full-motion of her hands or anything. So I guess her movement, you know, caused the discharge to fall where it did.
HOLT: And what did you think the individual was doing at that moment?
BYRD: She was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives.
CARLSON: How exactly was she posing a threat? In the interview, Byrd paints himself as the victim of the killing. Here's the key line: I could not see her full hands or anything, Byrd says. He doesn't explain why he shot Babbitt to death.
Legally, that's a damning statement. It's the kind of fact that would have caused serious problems for House Democrats if someone had bothered to ask Michael Byrd questions under oath because you're not allowed to kill unarmed women for trespassing in the United States no matter who they voted for. You've got to have a good reason to take life in America. Byrd did not have a good reason but neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care more than a year later. Both sides praise Michael Byrd as a hero. Byrd is now commander for the security of House of Representatives just so you now how that works.