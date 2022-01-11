Tucker Carlson: Why Won't The FBI Deny That Any FBI Agents Or Informants Were Involved In Capitol Riot?

Tucker Carlson asks why the executive assistant director for the FBI's national security branch Jill Sanborn did not deliver a blanket denial that the FBI had no involvement in the Capitol Riot instead of giving evasive answers to Sen. Ted Cruz at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.
"Did you hear that? Cruz asked, 'Did any FBI agents or confidential informants, crimes of violence on January 6th?' That's what he asked," Carlson said. "The obvious answer is are you kidding? 'Of course the FBI isn't secretly committing crimes of violence, that's insane, we're a federal law enforcement agency, not the Tonton Macoute. Next question, please.'"
"That's what she should have said, but that's not what she said," he said. "Instead, she replied, 'I can't answer that.' But of course Jill Sanborn can answer that and she should be forced to answer that immediately. 'No sources and methods can be revealed.' Just answer the question. Did they participate in violence or not, why is that hard?"
"It tells you a lot," Carlson added.