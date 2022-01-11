Ted Cruz Asks FBI Assistant Director: "Was Ray Epps A Fed?"

"Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed?" Cruz asked. "How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?"
"Sir, I can't answer that," Sanborn said, repeating that the FBI does not go into "sources and methods" in settings like this.
"A lot of Americans are concerned that the federal government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on January 6. This is not an ordinary law enforcement question, this is about public accountability. Did federal agents or those in service of federal agents actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on January 6?" Cruz asked.
"Not to my knowledge, sir," Sanborn replied.
January 6 investigative committee member Adam Kinzinger tweeted that Epps was interviewed in November and denied being a federal asset or agent:
One more @tedcruz conspiracy down. Ray Epps has cooperated and is nothing but a Jan 6 protest attendee, in his own words. Sorry crazies, it ain’t true. pic.twitter.com/UAcRMOCpRw— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022
CNN's Brian Stelter added:
Headline of the day?— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2022
"Another Jan. 6 conspiracy theory suffers a reality-inflicted blow"https://t.co/1GA4pU9nkw
Journalist Darren Beattie, who has covered Epps, added:
Full Damage Control Mode https://t.co/LzZ0EubBRc— Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) January 11, 2022
Journalist Glenn Greenwald also replied to the committee's statement about Epps:
When even the NYT is saying this, there's only so long that these questions about the FBI can be avoided by the Congressional 1/6 Committee even though they obviously have zero interest in finding out any of this.https://t.co/X9MMQjQ9f5 pic.twitter.com/MzYxKrfopJ— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 11, 2022