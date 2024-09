Ted Cruz Asks FBI Assistant Director: "Was Ray Epps A Fed?"

Hate @TedCruz all you want but these questions about FBI's role in 1/6 are vital: because it's what FBI did in the 1st War on Terror and with the Whitmer case, but also because there's ample evidence they did it here. The media's indifference is shameful: pic.twitter.com/68114jle6A

One more @tedcruz conspiracy down. Ray Epps has cooperated and is nothing but a Jan 6 protest attendee, in his own words. Sorry crazies, it ain’t true. pic.twitter.com/UAcRMOCpRw — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

Headline of the day?



"Another Jan. 6 conspiracy theory suffers a reality-inflicted blow"https://t.co/1GA4pU9nkw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2022

Full Damage Control Mode https://t.co/LzZ0EubBRc — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) January 11, 2022

When even the NYT is saying this, there's only so long that these questions about the FBI can be avoided by the Congressional 1/6 Committee even though they obviously have zero interest in finding out any of this.https://t.co/X9MMQjQ9f5 pic.twitter.com/MzYxKrfopJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 11, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz failed to get a comment Tuesday from Jill Sanborn, an assistant director of the National Security branch of the FBI, about Ray Epps, a man seen acting suspiciously before and during the January 6, 2021 riot whose name disappeared from the FBI's suspect list after he appeared in New York Times reporting "Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed ?" Cruz asked. "How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?""Sir, I can't answer that," Sanborn said, repeating that the FBI does not go into "sources and methods" in settings like this."A lot of Americans are concerned that the federal government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on January 6. This is not an ordinary law enforcement question, this is about public accountability. Did federal agents or those in service of federal agents actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on January 6?" Cruz asked."Not to my knowledge, sir," Sanborn replied.January 6 investigative committee member Adam Kinzinger tweeted that Epps was interviewed in November and denied being a federal asset or agent:CNN's Brian Stelter added:Journalist Darren Beattie, who has covered Epps, added:Journalist Glenn Greenwald also replied to the committee's statement about Epps: