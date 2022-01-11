Back to Videos

Ted Cruz Asks FBI Assistant Director: "Was Ray Epps A Fed?"

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 11, 2022
Sen. Ted Cruz failed to get a comment Tuesday from Jill Sanborn, an assistant director of the National Security branch of the FBI, about Ray Epps, a man seen acting suspiciously before and during the January 6, 2021 riot whose name disappeared from the FBI's suspect list after he appeared in New York Times reporting.

"Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a fed?" Cruz asked. "How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?"

"Sir, I can't answer that," Sanborn said, repeating that the FBI does not go into "sources and methods" in settings like this.


"A lot of Americans are concerned that the federal government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on January 6. This is not an ordinary law enforcement question, this is about public accountability. Did federal agents or those in service of federal agents actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on January 6?" Cruz asked.

"Not to my knowledge, sir," Sanborn replied.

January 6 investigative committee member Adam Kinzinger tweeted that Epps was interviewed in November and denied being a federal asset or agent:



CNN's Brian Stelter added:



Journalist Darren Beattie, who has covered Epps, added:



Journalist Glenn Greenwald also replied to the committee's statement about Epps:

Recommended
Joe Rogan Calls \
Joe Rogan Calls "Bullshit" On "Patriot Front" Fascist Rally: These Are Feds... "Where Are The Fat People?" December 09, 2021

Joe Rogan called "bullshit" on media reports that a group of several dozen well-dressed, cleanly groomed, and "slim" guys who marched on the National Mall this weekend under the label of "Patriot Front" are real live white supremacist American fascists. "There has never been a thing that I’ve...

Darren Beattie: \
Darren Beattie: "Curious Characters Unindicted" For Role In January 6 Riot Are Likely Federal Agent-Provocateurs October 26, 2021

FNC's Tucker Carlson discussed a new piece by Darren Beattie in Revolver News about a man captured on film inciting violence at the January 6 riot who has suspiciously not been charged with anything. Via Revolver News: Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears To Have Led The...

Will Cain: So Where Has January 6 \
Will Cain: So Where Has January 6 "FBI Most Wanted" Ray Epps Been? "The Daily Mail" Found Him On His Ranch In Arizona December 29, 2021

FNC's Will Cain reported an update Wednesday on Ray Epps, the guy from the January 6 riot that Rep. Massie asked Attorney General Garland about at a hearing in October. "Interesting to hear the crowd begin to chant, 'Fed, Fed, fed[eral agent]' as he encourages them to storm the Capitol," Will...

Ned Ryun: Doesn\'t Ted Cruz Realize, The Left Wants To Use January 6 To Paint All Opposition As Domestic Terrorism?
Ned Ryun: Doesn't Ted Cruz Realize, The Left Wants To Use January 6 To Paint All Opposition As Domestic Terrorism? January 08, 2022

Ned Ryun of GOP group "American Majority" responded to Sen. Ted Cruz apologizing for calling January 6 rioters "domestic terrorists" Friday evening with FNC's Tucker Carlson: TUCKER CARLSON: What does it suggest to you when the Cheney's show up on the House floor? It suggests someone is about...

Ted Cruz Apologizes For Saying January 6 Was A \
Ted Cruz Apologizes For Saying January 6 Was A "Violent Terrorist Attack" When Questioned By Tucker Carlson January 06, 2022

FNC's Tucker Carlson interviewed Sen. Ted Cruz Thursday night about his statement yesterday referring to the January 6 Capitol rioters as "terrorists." "We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol, where we saw the men...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site