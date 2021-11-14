Jeff Bezos: "The Solar System Can Support A Trillion People," Earth Will Be Preserved Like "Yellowstone National Park"

"Amazon" and "Blue Origin" founder Jeff Bezos spoke about the future of human civilization during a talk this week at the Ignatius Forum in Washington, DC. Bezos predicted that one day the majority of humans will be born off-world and the Earth may one day be treated like "Yellowstone National Park.""Everyone who has been to space experiences something we call the Overview Effect," he said from personal experience. "I was expecting that, and I wanted to feel that, and I was ready for it, and what I can tell you is the magnitude of that experience was so much bigger than I could have ever anticipated. And it really is such a change in perspective that shows you, in a very powerful and emotional way, just how fragile this Earth is.""From here, the atmosphere looks so big, the planet looks so big from the ground. But up there, what you see is the immense blackness of space. This tiny little cradle.""This is the most precious planet in the world and we have to preserve it and conserve it," he said."Millions of people will move from Earth to space over time. And that’s the vision of Blue Origin – millions of people working in space," Bezos said. "[The Earth] is special. We can't ruin it.""Over centuries, most or many of the people will be born in space. It will be their first home. They will be born on these colonies, they will live on these colonies. They may visit Earth the way you would visit Yellowstone National Park.""This Earth can support, let’s say, 10 billion people to a certain degree. We’d have to work really hard to figure out how to do that without degrading the planet… The solar system can support a trillion people," Bezos also said. "Even if you were to terraform Mars or do something very dramatic like that — which could be very, very challenging, by the way — even if you were to do that, that is, at most, a doubling of Earth... Then you’re going from 10 billion people to 20 billion people."About the possibility of alien life visiting the Earth, he said: "I very much doubt that. I think we would know if we had been. But are they out there? Probably."