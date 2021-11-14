Andrew Sullivan: The System Will Fail If We Can't Leave Behind The Noise And Rage Over "Race or Sex Or Whatever"

He said American democracy is at risk because citizens can't compromise or separate politics from life.
ANDREW SULIVAN: When I ran The New Republic, it was a constant internal war. People felt passionate about subjects. One would write one week in one position. Another one would write the next week against it. And people would be fascinated by this internal struggle. I love that. I hate this feeling. I'm reading the church encyclical every week or every day and it's telling me how I need to be perfectly woke or how I need to be perfectly 'Trumpy.'
"Liberal democracy is better defended if it rests on formal civic moral equality."
SCOTT PELLEY: If the stakes for America seem personal in Sullivan, it helps to know he had to fight to be American. For 22 years, the U.S. banned citizenship to those with HIV. He argued against the ban which was lifted in 2010. Proof again, he says, of what can come of patience and reason.
ANDREW SULIVAN: We can fight over arguments but not debate each other's good faith or character or dismiss people because of their race or sex or whatever. We can leave all that behind and be citizens, arguing, reasoning. Deliberation is what the founders called it. If we're not like that, this system will fail as it is already failing.
SCOTT PELLEY: So, what gives you hope?
ANDREW SULIVAN: Well, I would say there's a difference between optimism and hope. I'm not particularly optimistic, given the trends that we're seeing. But hope's different. Hope is a sense that grace can happen. You never know what's around the corner. Maybe there'll be something in the future, a leader, a figure or there must be a sorta groundswell of people saying enough of this. Enough of this. The noise, the rage, it's deafening and we're better than this.