Batya Ungar-Sargon: Media Narrative About "Critical Race Theory" Is A Way To Avoid Talking About Class

Newsweek's Batya Ungar-Sargon, author of Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy
, speaks with CNN's "Reliable Sources" about how the media covered the Virginia gubernatorial election.
"We are hiding a class divide in America," she said. "We are hiding disgusting levels of income inequality in America. We are hiding the total dispossession of the working class of all races by focusing on a very highly specialized academic language about race."
"The media's response to Youngkin's victory is literally the reason he won."
Related Video
: Supercut: Democratic Pundits Say They Lost Virginia Because Americans Are Racist
Related Video
: James Carville: Democratic Party Needs "Woke Detox Center" If We Want To Win
Related Video
: Nicolle Wallace: "Critical Race Theory, Which Is Not Real, Turned The Suburbs 15 Points To The Trump-Insurrection-Endorsed Republican"
Related Video
: Michael Eric Dyson: Winsome Sears Is "White Supremacy By Ventriloquist," A Black Mouth With White Ideas
"Glenn Youngkin managed to flip majority Black districts, he managed to get about 50 percent of Latino voters, are all of those people white supremacists? Of course, they’re not. They’re people who are worried about, number one: the economy."
"Number two: schooling. It is such a self-own to tell people who are worried about the economy that that is white supremacy, right? You are essentially criminalizing the views of working-class Americans, and you saw the same thing with the conversation around critical race theory, right?" she told CNN's Brian Stelter. "You saw all these pundits saying these people don't know what 'critical race theory' is. That is not a political statement. it is a class statement. [You're saying] they are not educated enough to be opposed to 'critical race theory,' how dare they oppose it?"