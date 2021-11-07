 Batya Ungar-Sargon: Media Narrative About "Critical Race Theory" Is A Way To Avoid Talking About Class | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Media Narrative About "Critical Race Theory" Is A Way To Avoid Talking About Class

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date November 7, 2021

Newsweek's Batya Ungar-Sargon, author of Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy, speaks with CNN's "Reliable Sources" about how the media covered the Virginia gubernatorial election.

"We are hiding a class divide in America," she said. "We are hiding disgusting levels of income inequality in America. We are hiding the total dispossession of the working class of all races by focusing on a very highly specialized academic language about race."

"The media's response to Youngkin's victory is literally the reason he won."


Related Video: Supercut: Democratic Pundits Say They Lost Virginia Because Americans Are Racist

Related Video: James Carville: Democratic Party Needs "Woke Detox Center" If We Want To Win

Related Video: Nicolle Wallace: "Critical Race Theory, Which Is Not Real, Turned The Suburbs 15 Points To The Trump-Insurrection-Endorsed Republican"

Related Video: Michael Eric Dyson: Winsome Sears Is "White Supremacy By Ventriloquist," A Black Mouth With White Ideas

"Glenn Youngkin managed to flip majority Black districts, he managed to get about 50 percent of Latino voters, are all of those people white supremacists? Of course, they’re not. They’re people who are worried about, number one: the economy."

"Number two: schooling. It is such a self-own to tell people who are worried about the economy that that is white supremacy, right? You are essentially criminalizing the views of working-class Americans, and you saw the same thing with the conversation around critical race theory, right?" she told CNN's Brian Stelter. "You saw all these pundits saying these people don't know what 'critical race theory' is. That is not a political statement. it is a class statement. [You're saying] they are not educated enough to be opposed to 'critical race theory,' how dare they oppose it?"
Related Videos
James Carville: Democratic Party Needs \
James Carville: Democratic Party Needs "Woke Detox Center" If We Want To Win Another Election

Democratic Strategist James Carville posited a theory about why Democrats lost this week's gubernatorial election in Virginia: "What went wrong is this stupid wokeness." "Seattle Autonomous Zone? Who could even think of something so stupid?" Related Video James Carville: Democrats Need To...

Whitlock: \
Whitlock: "Racial Maddow" Joy Reid Thinks Black People Can't Function If We Don't Reassess Who Thomas Jefferson Was

FEARLESS W/ JASON WHITLOCK: Whitlock and “Informed Dissent” podcaster Leonydus Johnson hammer the left wing posturing over the Virginia governor race. Why do people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez make race bait out of any headline? How can they equate Medgar Evers with George Floyd? Whitlock...

Saagar Enjeti On The Media\'s Response To The Virginia Election: \
Saagar Enjeti On The Media's Response To The Virginia Election: "Gaslighting People" Is Just Not Going To Work

Saagar and guest host Marshall Kosloff respond to the media reactions that took place during the live coverage of election night where narratives about why the GOP won already began to unfold: "They just keep going, Republicans are dangerous and apparently January 6th had to do with Critical...

Youngkin: \
Youngkin: "Kitchen Table Issues" Led To GOP Victory In Virginia, Focus On Issues That Matter

Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin told FBN's "Mornings With Maria" Bartiromo that the results of the election reveal that voters value "kitchen table issues" like cutting taxes, improving schools, and creating job opportunities. "These kitchen table issues had been pushed to the...

CNN\'s Ashley Allison: Carville\'s Anti-Woke Stance \
CNN's Ashley Allison: Carville's Anti-Woke Stance "Highly Problematic" If That's What Democrats Are Going To Follow

CNN political contributor Ashley Allison called veteran Democratic strategist James Carville's advice to steer aware from the woke agenda "highly problematic." Allison, a Biden-Harris 2020 consultant, told CNN host Don Lemon on Thursday that Democrats should stop using words like woke and "start...

Michael Eric Dyson: Winsome Sears Is \
Michael Eric Dyson: Winsome Sears Is "White Supremacy By Ventriloquist," A Black Mouth With White Ideas

MSNBC's Joy Reid and professor Michael Eric Dyson respond to the election of Republican Winsome Sears as the first black woman Lt. Gov. of Virginia: "Look, if you tell black people, look, I support a Negro, look, there is a person of color that I am in favor of, and that person of color happens...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site