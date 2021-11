Republican Winsome Sears is projected to be the first black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia. She spoke Tuesday night, declaring victory in the election to be Virginia's next Lt. Governor."There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963 when my father came," she said. "In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life."