GOV. RON DESANTIS: Fortunately, we've been able to fight back very effectively against mandates imposed by, for example, local governments against police and firefighters. Maria, these people we've been hailing as heroes, the nurses we've said have been heroes this whole time. They've been working day in and day out. They couldn't do their job on zoom, they had to be there, and they did it with honor and integrity.



Now you have people that want to kick them out of their job over this shot? Which is basically a personal decision.



And you're right, what Biden's doing is unconstitutional. He does not have the authority to do this.



But what it will do on a practical level in addition to being unconstitutional, in addition to taking away people's personal choices, is it will wreak havoc in the economy because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs, or voluntarily walking away, you're going to have huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement.



And so in Florida, our policy's very clear, we're going to have a special session, and we're going to say nobody should lose their job based off these injections. It's a choice you can make, but we want to make sure we're protecting your jobs and your livelihood...



I think it's important to point out on a scientific basis most of those first responders have is had covid and recovered, so they have strong protection. And is so I think that influences their decision on a lot of in that they have already had it and recovered. So they're making no accommodations for that. They're still pretending like that doesn't even exist, so that's really, really troubling when you see that.



I can tell you, Maria, in Florida not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we're actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and sheriffs' departments. So in the next legislative session, I'm going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida. So NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle, if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us, and we'll compensate you as a result.

