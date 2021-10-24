Barack Obama: We Don't Have Time To Waste On These Phony Right Wing Culture Wars

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: These are serious times and we need serious people. We have too much to get done to be going backwards. Here we are trying to recover from a global pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans, put millions in harm's way. We don't have time to waste on phony culture wars or fake outrage that the right-wing media peddling just to juice up your ratings.



We should be building on the progress we've made, not tearing it down. That's not what this election is all about. That's why -- that's not what you need, Jersey.



So instead of forcing schools to cut back, we should be doing more to support the people who are educating our kids.



Instead of asking middle class families to bear even more of a burden, we should be asking those who've been fortunate enough in this economy to be doing better than ever to pay their fair share of taxes.



Instead of spreading misinformation or disinformation about the last election, we should be trying to strengthen our democracy, encouraging people to vote. We are at a turning point right now, both here in America and around the world. There is a mood out there, we see it. There's a politics of meanness, and division, and conflict, of tribalism, and cynicism.



And, you know, we could go down that path, but I'll tell you, that is the path to ruin. The good news is, there's another path. One where we pull together, one where we solve big problems together. One where we rebuild our society in a way that gives more and more people a better life. That's the choice we face. A choice that I believe will define not just the next few years, but the next few decades. It'll determine what happens with our kids and our and grandkids...



You know, and I'm sure Phil thinks the same way I do. You know, it makes you think about what kind of world are we passing on to them? The thing about being a parent is that there are two cliches that are absolutely true. One is man, they grow up fast. And the other cliche that is absolutely true is you will do anything for them. You will do anything to make their lives better. You will sacrifice anything for them.



You'll jump into -- you'll jump in front of a freight train, you will wrestle a bear for your kids. So right now, we're helping to determine what kind of democracy are they going to inherit? What kind of planet are they going to inherit? What kind of economy are they going to inherit? What are we leaving for them? That's our choice.



And I'm here today, because I believe New Jersey, you will make the right choice.

Former President Barack Obama stumped Saturday evening in New Jersey for Gov. Phil Murphy, who is up for re-election next month: