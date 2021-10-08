Ben Domenech: ESPN Has Become A Constant Force Of Division In America

BEN DOMENECH: Of all the things that unite Americans, nothing compares to sports. Sports are how we mark the changing of the seasons. Sports draw us to the sounds of rubber on the court in the spring, the greenest fields you have ever seen in the summer. The crisp fall days of crisp college chants, the cold snow days of winter where you can't feel your toes but you won't sit down.



It is a connection to the past and the future. Generations of fans from all backgrounds, all walks of life, who find themselves together to share in sorrow or glory, as the day decides.



Sports is our great teacher. Offering us lessons that guide us from a young age for the rest of our lives. Lessons about courage and grit, the importance of teamwork and diligence. How to play like a champion, even in a loss. Sports has been at the center of American understanding about race, immigration, religion, and meritocracy.



The baseball playoffs begin tonight, and from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax to Roberto Clemente, our children learned what it means to be a good American watch these figures give their all in the field of play.



So why is it that sports today seems to be a place of division, not unity? Something used to break us further apart, not bring us together? When did competition become such a bad thing?



20 years ago after 9/11, getting back to sports was incredibly important. It wasn't just a sign that America was going to continue. It was a sign that we were confident and unafraid. Eight years ago, tears turned to cheers and roars when David Ortiz told those cowardly marathon terrorists just whose city Boston was.



The same motivation exists today, as we were first coming back from lockdowns we all joined the crowds of fans whose proud voices carried our national anthem. But this creates an extreme division between what we're told and what we see on the screen.



You probably heard on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about whether we can have Christmas gatherings or not. Well, he did that on CBS. Between this and this. As much as media fear mongers decry these college and pro-football games as super spreader events, the evidence showed they don't have a leg to stand on.



In recent weeks, the use of sports to divide us has moved to individual players and their personal beliefs about vaccination. NBA players like Jonathan Isaac and Draymond Green mounted eloquent defenses on the right to make their own medical decisions, making it clear that, yes, they have thought this through, much to the frustration of the overwhelmingly sports journalists who want them to go along with the narrative.



And let's talk about those journalists. Particularly ESPN. The worldwide leader has been a constant force for division in recent years, driving race and gender-focused narratives, lauding acts of leftist political protests, and even sidelining qualified reporters like Rachel Nichols in service of the woke agenda.



Just today, the excellent and talented Sage Steele is facing enormous backlash for her comments on race, vaccine mandates, and more.



Failed former ESPN host, turned Colin Kaepernick bio-pic producer Jamele Hill called her a clown for expressing those views. ESPN said they embrace different points of view, in a statement. But do they really? This would be a good test. Let's consider someone who ESPN has had on their programming for years: Journalism professor Kevin Blackstone of Maryland. What are some of his views?



Well, he has repeatedly called for boycotting Israel from all sports, and even banning them from the Olympics as ar par tied state. Is he has called for pulling the all-star team from Atlanta and even future sports events to Georgia over their election laws. He called for banning military flyovers, and the playing of the national anthem, which he calls a war anthem, before games. He even complained about being forced to sit through it. That's a leftist academic whose opinion ESPN thinks you need to hear.



That's not a problem, like when Sage Steele shares her opinions. She broke rule number 1. She talked and she said something woke corporate didn't agree with.



Americans are tired of this woke crap.



Particularly when it's filled with the underlying hypocrisy of kowtowing to the interest of China. By now, you know all about that story. How an American sports league with a corrupt relationship with shoemakers made in horrible overseas conditions had to engage in all manner of song and dance, pretending to look the other way because a GM had the audacity to send one tweet.



Lebron James has lots of opinions, but China, what does he know about China?



As author Ethan Strauss, long-time NBA reporter writes: "It could be argued that the NBA fixates more on China an on America, even if the vast majority of TV money comes from the U.S. viewership. The league fields hit a ceiling in home country China becomes obsession as massive theoretical growth engine."



This isn't a question about Republicans or Democrats.



At some point, you have to ask do they hate their customers for being American? Is what's really going on here wishful thinking? The desiring to dissolve that fanbase that wants beer and trucks and action movies, and instead aspires fr a fanbase where the WNBA outsells Michael Jordan's newly toxic masculinity.



Like so many other aspects of American life, the institution of sports is being turned against the very people who go to the games and buy the tickets and cheer.



It is driven both by globalist corporations who no longer think of themselves as innately American, and by a leftist-dominated media complex who despises the fans of the very games they cover.



Closer to home, parents must worry about their daughters competing against their neighbors' sons because of intersectional madness masquerading as tolerance.



Even proud lesbian athletes... have expressed concerns about allowing transgirls to compete against biological girls.



But despite all of this, sports finds a way.



There is still that human desire for the connection that brings us together as fans, despite all the efforts to divide us.



My mom is a dedicated baseball fan. Here she is with her friends Scooter and Bobby. For years they sat together and share stories and gripes and cheered on the Nationals throughout the seasons. They have strong opinions about everything in D.C. sports for the past 50 years.



There is no reason that people from such different walks of life should end up as friends, but that's the power of sports.



It brings us together in ways that surprise us. It gives us ideals to strive for. And even if the left has sought to corrupt sports with their woke agenda, their mission is ultimately doomed. They view sports as a tool to use against the people. Whether we know it binds us together as citizens and friends.

"The Federalist" publisher Ben Domenech weighed in on the changing role of sports in American society Tuesday on FOX News: