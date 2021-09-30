Back to Videos Glenn Greenwald: Our Leaders Look At Australia And Say That's What We Should Be Doing To Our Political Enemies |

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald appeared on FOX News host Laura Ingraham's program on Thursday to talk about YouTube censorship of those who question the COVID vaccine and the ongoing public crackdown in Australia.



"The role that journalists are supposed to play is supposed to be to defend free discourse," Greenwald said to Ingraham. "That's why the free press is in the first amendment and the most, you know, twisted thing in our society is that it is journalists leading the way and not just celebrating this tech censorship, but demanding more and more of it."



"I mean, they want that here. They want much greater enforcement of their will. It has nothing to do with science anymore at this point, obviously," he said.





"On the one hand, they'll say, and I agree, that if you are vaccinated, you're no longer really a risk from COVID and the other claim that if you're unvaccinated you pose a threat to vaccinated people, that's entirely contradictory," Greenwald said.



"What they want is social control," he continued. "They crave what's going on in Australia. They look at that and say that's what we should be doing to our political enemies. The problem for them is that a lot of unvaccinated people aren't just Trump supporters and deplorables, but also African-Americans and Latinos, people on their side, and they don't know quite what to do with that."

