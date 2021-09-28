NBA Player Jonathan Isaac: I Didn't Come To My Current Vaccination Status By Studying Black History Or Watching Donald Trump

Jonathan Isaac shares that he's had Covid in the past when answering a question on vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/acwqXgjhEA

JONATHAN ISAAC: I would start by saying that I was pretty badly misrepresented in the Rolling Stone article. And because of that, I understand anyone who might say they don't transparently or overtly trust the media.



In a frustrated tweet yesterday, I noted that true journalism is dying. To that, I would say I appreciate every single one of you who try your best to correctly share the thoughts, ideas, and heart of the people they ask questions of.



I'm not anti-vax. I'm not anti-medicine. I'm not anti-science. I didn't come to my current vaccination status by studying black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences.



I have nothing but the utmost respect for every healthcare worker and person across the world who have worked tirelessly... I am grateful I live in a society where vaccines are possible... but with that being said, it is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice, without bullying, being pressured, or being forced.



I'm not ashamed to say that i am uncomfortable with taking the vaccine at this time.



I think we're all different with different experiences and beliefs, and what you do with your body, when it comes to putting medicine in there, should be your choice, free of the ridicule and opinion of others...



I would start with, I have had Covid in the past. Our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the onset of the pandemic. It is still evolving.



I understand that the vaccine would help if you catch Covid, you'll be able to have less symptoms from contracting it. But with me having Covid in the past, having antibodies, with my current age group and physical fitness level, it is not necessarily a fear of mine.



Taking the vaccine, like i said, would decrease my chances of having a severe reaction, but it does open me up to the rare possibility of having an adverse reaction to the vaccine itself.



I don't believe that being unvaccinated means infected, or being vaccinated means uninfected.



You can still catch Covid with or without having the vaccine. I would say honestly, the craziness of it all, in terms of not being able to say that it is everybody's fair choice without being demeaned or talked crazy to doesn't make one comfortable to do what said person is telling them to do...



Loving your neighbor is not just loving those who look like you or agree with you.



